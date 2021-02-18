Worldwide Automotive Hydraulics System Industry to 2026 - Featuring Robert Bosch, Borgwarner and Continental Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles and OTR), By Component, By Application, By Demand Category, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2022-2026. The major drivers contributing to the growing demand of market include increasing sales of OTR vehicles and growing vehicle production. Moreover, growing technological advancements in electro-hydraulic automotive applications can create opportunities for automotive hydraulics system manufacturers which is positively impacting the growth of the market.



In terms of regional analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast followed by North America region due to increasing vehicle production and government mandates regarding the active and passive safety of vehicles. Furthermore, increasing investment in construction activities is projected to drive the growth in this region.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market are Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Borgwarner, JTEKT, Continental, GKN, Wabco, FTE Automotive, Schaeffler, Aisin Seiki. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market, in terms of value and volume

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market based on vehicle type, component, application, demand category and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analysed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturer across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Automotive Hydraulics System Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used.



