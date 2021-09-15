Worldwide Automotive Labels Industry to 2026 - Ongoing Demand for Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Labels Market Research Report by Raw Material, by Identification Technology, by Application, by Mechanism, by Printing Technology, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Labels Market size was estimated at USD 6,734.57 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,132.48 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.24% to reach USD 9,687.37 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Labels Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Labels Market, including 3M, Adhesive Research, Inc., Advantage Labeling & Packaging, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Brady Worldwide, Inc., CCL Industries, Inc., Clarion Safety Systems, Computer Imprintable Label Systems Ltd., Dunmore, Grand Rapids Label Co, H.B. Fuller Company, Identco, Imagetek Labels, Label-Aid Systems, Inc., Lewis Label Products Corporation, Polyonics, Inc., Resource Label Group, Sika AG, tesa SE, UPM Raflatac, Inc., Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc., and William Frick & Company.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Labels Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Labels Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Labels Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Labels Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Labels Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive Labels Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Labels Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for environmentally effective label production

5.1.1.2. Rising implementation of smart labels such as RFID and barcode

5.1.1.3. Need from the labeling for compliance with regulatory authorities

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High initial cost of manufacturing

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging new product launches in the automotive labeling

5.1.3.2. Ongoing demand for electric vehicles

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lower profit for small manufacturers

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Automotive Labels Market, by Raw Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

6.3. Polycarbonate

6.4. Polyethylene

6.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate

6.6. Polypropylene

6.7. Polyurethane

6.8. Polyvinyl Chloride



7. Automotive Labels Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Asset Labels

7.3. Branding Labels

7.4. Dome Labels

7.5. Warning & Safety Labels



8. Automotive Labels Market, by Identification Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Barcode

8.3. Hologram

8.4. RFID



9. Automotive Labels Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Engine Components

9.3. Exterior Labels

9.4. Interior Labels



10. Automotive Labels Market, by Mechanism

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Glue-Applied Labeling

10.3. Heat Transfer

10.4. In-Mold Labeling

10.5. Pressure-Sensitive Labeling



11. Automotive Labels Market, by Printing Technology

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Digital Printing

11.3. Flexography

11.4. Offset

11.5. Screen Printing



12. Americas Automotive Labels Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Argentina

12.3. Brazil

12.4. Canada

12.5. Mexico

12.6. United States



13. Asia-Pacific Automotive Labels Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Australia

13.3. China

13.4. India

13.5. Indonesia

13.6. Japan

13.7. Malaysia

13.8. Philippines

13.9. Singapore

13.10. South Korea

13.11. Thailand



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Labels Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. France

14.3. Germany

14.4. Italy

14.5. Netherlands

14.6. Qatar

14.7. Russia

14.8. Saudi Arabia

14.9. South Africa

14.10. Spain

14.11. United Arab Emirates

14.12. United Kingdom



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. 3M

16.2. Adhesive Research, Inc.

16.3. Advantage Labeling & Packaging, Inc.

16.4. Avery Dennison Corporation

16.5. Brady Worldwide, Inc.

16.6. CCL Industries, Inc.

16.7. Clarion Safety Systems

16.8. Computer Imprintable Label Systems Ltd.

16.9. Dunmore

16.10. Grand Rapids Label Co

16.11. H.B. Fuller Company

16.12. Identco

16.13. Imagetek Labels

16.14. Label-Aid Systems, Inc.

16.15. Lewis Label Products Corporation

16.16. Polyonics, Inc.

16.17. Resource Label Group

16.18. Sika AG

16.19. tesa SE

16.20. UPM Raflatac, Inc.

16.21. Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc.

16.22. William Frick & Company



17. Appendix

