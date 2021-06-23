Worldwide Automotive Switches Industry to 2027 - Growing Implementation of Electronic Systems in Vehicles Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Switches Market by Type, Design, Vehicle Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive switches are one of the basic components of a vehicle. They regulate the entire electrical equipment installed in an automobile. Presently, electromechanical automotive switches are commonly installed in all vehicle types. They are quite convenient to operate and are quite responsive. They are used to operate power windows, power seats, HVAC systems, and others. Automatic switches used for lights and rain wipers are gaining immense popularity and are expected to be a common feature in mid-entry cars, thereby propelling the demand for automotive switches over the years.

Growing demand for automotive switches in commercial vehicles and rising demand for automatic automotive switches are expected to drive the automotive switches market growth over the forecast period. However, the rising use of haptics and the fluctuating price of raw materials used in making automotive switches are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing implementation of electronic systems in vehicles and innovations in automotive switches are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.



The automotive switches market is segmented into type, design, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on type, it is further divided into ignition switches, HVAC switches, steering wheel switches, window switches, overhead console switches, seat control switches, door switches, hazard switches, multi-purpose switches, and others. Based on design, it is classified into rocker switches, rotary switches, toggle switches, push switches, and other switches. Depending on the vehicle type, it is fragmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Based on sales channel, it is bifurcated into original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the automotive switches market include C&K Switches, Eaton Corporation PLC, INENSY, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. Kg, Marquardt GmbH, Preh GmbH, Tokai Rika Co Ltd., Toyodenso Co., Ltd., Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive switches market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall automotive switches market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive switches market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current automotive switches market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2019

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing demand for automotive switches in commercial vehicles

3.5.1.2. Rising demand for automatic automotive switches

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Use of haptics and voice control technologies

3.5.2.2. Fluctuating price of raw materials used in making automotive switches

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growing implementation of electronic systems in vehicles

3.5.3.2. Innovations in automotive switches

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak

3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trends

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. Impact on the automotive switches industry



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SWITCHES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Ignition switches

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. HVAC switches

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Steering wheel switches

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Window switches

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Overhead console switches

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Seat control switches

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

4.8. Door switches

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3. Market analysis, by country

4.9. Hazard switches

4.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.9.3. Market analysis, by country

4.10. Multi-purpose switches

4.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.10.3. Market analysis, by country

4.11. Others

4.11.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.11.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.11.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SWITCHES MARKET, BY DESIGN

5.1. Overview

5.2. Rocker switches

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Rotary switches

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Toggle switches

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Push switches

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Other switches

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SWITCHES MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Passenger Cars

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE SWITCHES MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

7.1. Overview

7.2. Original Equipment Manufacturers

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Aftermarket

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: AUTOMOTIVE SWITCHES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. C&K SWITCHES

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. EATON CORPORATION PLC

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.3. INENSY (INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING SYNDICATE)

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.4. JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.5. LEOPOLD KOSTAL GmbH & CO. KG

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.6. MARQUARDT GmbH

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. PREH GmbH

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Product portfolio

9.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.8.4. Business performance

9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. TOYODENSO CO., LTD.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. VALEO

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Business performance

9.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.11. ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

9.11.1. Company overview

9.11.2. Company snapshot

9.11.3. Product portfolio

9.11.4. Business performance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2t385

