Worldwide Automotive Transmission Systems Markets to 2024 - Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Demand for Lightweight Transmission Systems
Jun 13, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Transmission Systems: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Transmission Systems in Number of Units Factory Fitted in Light Vehicles in Thousand Units by the following Segments:
- Manual Transmissions
- Automatic Transmissions
- Automated Manual Transmissions
- Continuously Variable Transmissions
- Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)
- Other Transmission Systems
The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- BorgWarner, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- FPT Industrial S.p.A.
- General Motors Company
- Groupe Renault
- Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America, Inc.
- Hyundai Motor Company
- JATCO Ltd.
- Magna International, Inc.
- GETRAG B.V.
- Oerlikon Graziano
- Ricardo PLC
- Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Company
- Subaru Corporation
- TREMEC
- Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft
- Xtrac Limited
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Transmission Systems: Powering the Propulsive System & Moving the Automotive Industry Forward
Impact of Economic Upheavals in the Recent Past: A Retrospective Review
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Automotive Transmission Systems
DCT Market Poised for Impressive Growth
2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Asia to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Transmission Systems
Ease of Gear Changing On Congested Roads Drives the Shift towards Automatic Transmission Systems
Regulatory Pressure to Improve Fuel Economy Spurs Demand for High-Speed Transmission Systems
The Gear Count Marches on
Spiraling Focus on Hybrid Electric Vehicles Paves the Way for Electrification of Transmission Systems
Developments in Automotive Electronics Drives Improvements in Electronic Transmissions
Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Demand for Lightweight Transmission Systems
CVT Technology Makes a Determined Comeback
DCT: The Transmission Technology of the Future
Automatic Vis-a-Vis Manual Transmissions
Performance
Pricing and Maintenance Cost
Fuel Economy
Key Technology Trends in Automotive Transmissions Market
Technology Developments to Benefit the Market
Technische Universitt Mnchen Develops Lightweight Torque Vectoring Transmission
Researchers Develop Advanced Gearbox to Eliminate Need for Clutches
Supporting Technologies Help Improve Transmission Efficiencies
Innovation in Transmission Components Surges High
A Lightweight Summarization of Select Trends in Transmissions by Type
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is a Transmission?
Transmission Components and Their Functioning
Planetary Gear Sets
Hydraulic System
Oil Pump
Valve Body
Seals and Gaskets
Torque Converter
Lockup Torque Converter
Computer Controls
Governor, Throttle Cable, Vacuum Modulator
Clutch Packs
One-way Clutch
Transmission Bands
Market Segments: Definitions
Manual Transmission
Traditional Automatic Transmission
Automated Manual Transmission
Continuously Variable Transmission
Types of CVTs
Toroidal CVTs
Hydrostatic CVTs
Variable Geometry CVT
Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)
Other Transmission Systems
E-Drive
EVT
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
General Motors to Roll Out Nine-Speed Automatic Transmission in China
Hyundai Motor India Introduces 1.4L Kappa Petrol Engine with 4 Speed Automatic Transmission in Elite i20
Hyundai Motor India Unveils Petrol Automatic Transmission Variant for Creta
JATCO Unveils New Line of Transmissions at China's Auto Show
Mahindra Voices Intentions to Install AMT in its Vehicles
Tata Introduces Nano with AT
Suzuki Equips S-Cross DDiS Diesel with AT for the UK Market
Mahindra & Mahindra Unveils Next-Gen Scorpio with AT
Isuzu Introduces MU-7 Automatic Transmission
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Fuji Heavy Industries Renames the Company as Subaru
Dongfeng GETRAG Transmission Commences Production
Magna International Acquires GETRAG Group of Companies
ElringKlinger Group Takes over M&W Manufacturing
Magna International Signs Deal to Take over Getrag
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 79)
- The United States (24)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (15)
- Europe (31)
- France (5)
- Germany (10)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (3)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
