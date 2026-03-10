Sino Land Ranked Global Top 5% in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026

HONG KONG, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group ('the Group') is pleased to announce that Sino Land Company Limited ('Sino Land') (Stock Code: 0083.HK) has been ranked among the Global Top 5% in the Real Estate Management & Development industry in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026. Among over 9,200 companies assessed worldwide, Sino Land is the only developer from Hong Kong to receive this recognition. This marks the company's fourth consecutive inclusion in the Yearbook and its first ranking in the Global Top 5%.

The Sustainability Yearbook, published by S&P Global, recognises companies that demonstrate sustained execution, credible disclosure, and year‑over‑year improvement in sustainability performance, based on the annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA is an industry-specific evaluation covering an average of 23 topics, including climate strategy, biodiversity, and supply chain management. In the 2026 edition, only 848 companies qualified for inclusion, reflecting the selectivity of the assessment.

This recognition underscores Sino Land's commitment to sustainability and continuous improvement across its operations. Key initiatives over the past year included strengthening supplier engagement and carbon management through the 'Supplier Climate Alliance', advancing community‑based environmental education with the Discover Shui Hau project, and promoting sustainability awareness among colleagues during Sino Sustainability Month.

Mr Daryl Ng, Chairman of Sino Group and Chairman of the Group's ESG Steering Committee, said, 'It is an honour to be included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the fourth consecutive year and to achieve a place in the Global Top 5% in the Real Estate Management & Development industry. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our teams and our ongoing commitment to integrating sustainability into our operations through collaboration, responsible practices, and community engagement. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our colleagues, like-minded suppliers, partners, and the communities we work with for their unwavering support and dedication. Together, we are making steady progress towards meaningful outcomes. As we continue our sustainability journey, we remain committed to working closely with our stakeholders to build resilience and create long-term sustainable value.'

