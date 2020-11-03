Worldwide Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution Industry to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country-Level Deep Dive - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive industry is undergoing a period of wide-ranging and transformative changes with a shift in consumer behavior as well as an increase in the implementation of stringent environmental regulations. Factors such as rising safety and security concerns, increasing demand for a reliable transportation system, and the advent of innovative trends, such as the transition from car ownership to mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), are expected to increase the demand for autonomous vehicles.



This demand for autonomous vehicles is also anticipated to create significant challenges for automotive stakeholders and consumers in terms of cybersecurity risks, data theft, and the involvement of unscrupulous agents within the automotive value chain. Moreover, the introduction and subsequent growth in sales of electric and hybrid vehicles, the development of advanced driver assistance systems and self-driving technologies, increasing demand for connected vehicles, and disruptive trends, such as ride-hailing, car-sharing, and in-car payments are expected to change the way people use mobility services.

The usage of autonomous vehicles reduces the traffic density due to fleet formation by interconnected vehicles utilizing the road network to the fullest. Also, robotic systems enable these vehicles to park themselves, reducing the congestion further. In addition to this, using autonomous vehicles can reduce the risk of fatal accidents, and therefore, increases road safety. Substandard conditions of the roads across the globe and technical and safety concerns of using the automated vehicles are some of the challenges faced by both the OEMs and system manufacturers. At the same time, the high growth potential of these vehicles in commercial applications, such as product deliveries, taxi services, and mining activities, are some of the factors expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

The competitive landscape of the autonomous vehicle simulation solution market consists of different strategies undertaken by major players across the industry to gain market presence. Some of the strategies adopted by autonomous vehicle simulation solution providers are new product launches, business expansions, and partnerships and collaborations. Among all the strategies adopted, product launches have been the most prominent strategy adopted by the simulation provider providers.

Most autonomous vehicle simulation solution providers have numerous tie-ups with various automotive OEMs and other technology providers. The industry landscape is quite competitive because of the market dominance of the few players in the market. Therefore, innovation and development have been the key factors for large scale growth in this market. Autonomous vehicle simulation solution providers are expanding their businesses and are also entering into strategic partnerships to increase their customer base and their overall global footprint.

Growth Drivers

Need for Virtual Testing of Autonomous Vehicle

Increasing Government Initiatives Toward Connected and Autonomous Infrastructure

Increasing Push from Government as Well as Consumers to Ensure Road Safety, Which Boost the Demand for Reliable Transportation System

Increasing Demand to Develop Level 4 and Level 5 Autonomous Commercial Vehicles

Market Challenges

Safety and Reliability Issues with Autonomous Vehicles

Rise in Cyber Threat due to Increase of Data

Market Opportunities

Paradigm Shift from Private Car Ownership to Shared Mobility

Increasing Focus on Vehicle Platooning

Key Companies Profiled

Altair Engineering, Inc., Ansys, Applied Intuition, Inc., Autodesk, AVL List GmbH, Cognata, Dassault Systemes, dSPACE GmbH, Foretellix, Hexagon AB (Vires), IPG Automotive GmbH, LG, Nvidia, PTV Group, The MathWorks, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the autonomous vehicle simulation solution market?

How is the autonomous vehicle simulation solution market impacted by the introduction of autonomous and connected vehicles?

How are emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G Communication, and the Internet of Things (IoT) driving the growth of the autonomous vehicle simulation solution market?

How is the role of governments regarding environmental issues and safety changing the landscape of the autonomous vehicle simulation solution market industry?

What were the market values of the leading segments and sub-segments of the autonomous vehicle simulation solution market in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2025?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by prominent players to sustain the competitive market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the autonomous vehicle simulation solution market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Need for Virtual Testing of Autonomous Vehicles

1.2.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives Toward Connected and Autonomous Infrastructure

1.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Reliable Transportation System for Road Safety

1.2.1.4 Increasing Demand to Develop Level 4 and Level 5 Autonomous Commercial Vehicles

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Safety and Reliability Issues with Autonomous Vehicles

1.2.2.2 Rise in Cyber Threat due to Increase of Data

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Paradigm Shift from Private Car Ownership to Shared Mobility

1.2.5.2 Increasing Focus on Vehicle Platooning

1.3 Ecosystem Analysis

2 Application

2.1 Application and Specification

2.1.1 Automotive OEMs and Autonomous Driving Technology Development Companies

2.1.2 Tier-1 and Tier-2 Component Manufacturers

2.1.3 Universities and Research Centers

2.1.4 Others (Regulatory Bodies, Consortium & Associations, Intelligent Transportation System Providers, Engineering Companies, and Technology Companies)

2.2 Demand Analysis of Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution (by Application)

2.2.1 Automotive OEMs and Autonomous Driving Technology Development Companies

2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution for Automotive OEMs and Autonomous Driving Technology Development Company Market (by Region)

2.2.2 Tier-1 and Tier-2 Component Manufacturer

2.2.2.1 Demand Analysis of Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution Market for Tier-1 and Tier-2 Component Manufacturer (by Region)

2.2.3 University and Research Center

2.2.3.1 Demand Analysis of Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution Market for University and Research Center (by Region)

2.2.4 Others (Regulatory Bodies, Consortium & Associations, Intelligent Transportation System Providers, Engineering Companies, and Technology Companies)

2.2.4.1 Demand Analysis of Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution Market for Others (Regulatory Bodies, Consortium & Associations, Intelligent Transportation System Providers, Engineering Companies, and Technology Companies), (by Region)

3 Products

3.1 Product and Specification

3.1.1 Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Software

3.1.2 Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Services

3.2 Demand Analysis of Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution (by Product)

3.2.1 Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Software

3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Software Market (by Region)

3.2.2 Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Services

3.2.2.1 Demand Analysis of Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Services Market (by Region)

3.3 Demand Analysis of Autonomous Vehicle Simulation (by Mode of Deployment)

3.3.1 On-Premises Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution

3.3.1.1 Demand Analysis of On-Premises Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution Market (by Region)

3.3.2 Cloud-Based Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution

3.3.2.1 Demand Analysis of Cloud-Based Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solution Market (by Region)

4 Region

4.1 North America

4.2 South America

4.3 Europe

4.4 U.K.

4.5 Middle East and Africa

4.6 China

4.7 Asia-Pacific and Japan



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Altair Engineering, Inc.

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.3.1 Partnership and Collaboration

5.2.4 R&D and Patent Analysis

5.2.5 Competitive Position

5.2.5.1 Strength of the Company

5.2.5.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3 Ansys Inc.

5.4 Applied Intuition, Inc.

5.5 Autodesk Inc.

5.6 AVL List GmbH

5.7 Cognata

5.8 Dassault Systemes

5.9 DSPACE GmbH

5.1 Foretellix

5.11 VIRES Simulationstechnologie GmbH

5.12 LG Electronics

5.13 NVIDIA Corporation

5.14 rFpro

5.15 The MathWorks, Inc.

5.16 Other Players

6 Research Methodology

