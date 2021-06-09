Worldwide Bakery Ingredients Industry to 2026 - Key Players Include Cargill, Kerry Group and Tate & Lyle Among Others

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bakery Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bakery ingredients market reached a value of US$ 14.8 Billion in 2020. Bakery ingredients refer to food products that are used to improve and maintain the freshness, aroma, taste and shelf-life of baked food products. These ingredients are usually available in the form of emulsifiers, fats, shortenings, blends, colors, flavors, etc., which are used for the preparation of a wide range of bakery and confectionary products such as bread, biscuits, pies, cakes, pastries, etc. The choice of these ingredients and their compositions determine the texture and flavor of the baked product. They also enhance the nutritional content of the product as they are rich in various amino acids, vitamins, carbohydrates and fats. Bakery ingredients find wide applications in the food processing industry as they are readily available, are extremely convenient to use and blend well with other food ingredients.



The increasing demand for convenience food products is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the hectic schedules and changing dietary habits, there has been a rise in the consumption of bakery products across the globe. Furthermore, rising nutritional awareness among consumers and the availability of organic ingredients have further favored the market growth. Fueled by the thriving tourism and hospitality industry, there is a growing product demand for bakery ingredients from various fast food restaurants, bakeries and hotels.

Also, the rising trend of social gatherings, corporate parties and related special and festive occasions has led to an increased demand for cakes and pastries. Other factors, including the use of attractive packaging and various product innovations, such as the development of emulsifiers that offer high-fat stability, water and oil holding capacity and longer shelf-life, are also contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global bakery ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cargill, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group, Sudzucker, AAK AB, Associated British Foods, Lesaffre, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Corbion, IFFCO Ingredients Solution, Taura Natural Ingredients, Dawn Foods, Muntons, British Bakels, Lallemand, Novozymes, Puratos Group, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bakery Ingredients Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact Of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Emulsifiers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Leavening Agents

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Enzymes

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Baking Powder & Mixes

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Oils, Fats, and Shortenings

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Colors & Flavors

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Starch

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Breads

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cookies & Biscuits

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Rolls & Pies

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cakes & Pastries

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

8.1 Industrial

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Foodservice

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Retail

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Cargill

14.3.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

14.3.3 Kerry Group

14.3.4 Sudzucker

14.3.5 AAK AB

14.3.6 Associated British Foods

14.3.7 Lesaffre

14.3.8 Tate & Lyle

14.3.9 Archer Daniels Midland Company

14.3.10 Ingredion Incorporated

14.3.11 Corbion

14.3.12 IFFCO Ingredients Solution

14.3.13 Taura Natural Ingredients

14.3.14 Dawn Foods

14.3.15 Muntons

14.3.16 British Bakels

14.3.17 Lallemand

14.3.18 Novozymes

14.3.19 Taura Natural Ingredients

14.3.20 Puratos Group

