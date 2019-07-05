Worldwide Balance Shaft Market Forecasts to 2026: Featuring Company Profiling with Detailed Strategies, Financials, and Recent Developments

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Balance Shaft - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the Global Balance Shaft market accounted for $9,978.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $20,215.6 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising demand for vehicles equipped with inline-4 cylinder engines, need for reduction in engine NvH levels and reduced co2 emissions. However, shifting focus towards electric vehicles is restraining market growth.

Based on the manufacturing process type, Forged Balance Shaft has significant growth during the forecast period. Balance shafts can be forged from a steel bar, usually through roll forging. Forged balance shafts are widely adopted, due to their lightness, compact dimensions, and effective inherent damping.

By Geography, The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a significant market for the global automotive industry. The primary reason behind this trend is the Chinese market, which has evolved into the largest producer and consumer of automobiles across the globe. Rising demand for the Inline-4 Cylinder Engine especially in the Asia-Pacific region has played a vital role in driving the balance shaft market.

Some of the key players in global balance shaft market are SKF Group, Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd., Metaldyne LLC, Tfo Corporation, Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co., Ltd., Sansera Engineering, SHW AG, Mitec-Jebsen Automotive Systems (Dalian) Co. Ltd., Engine Power Components, Inc. and Otics Corporation.

What the report offers

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Balance Shaft Market, By Manufacturing Process Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cast Balance Shaft

5.3 Forged Balance Shaft



6 Global Balance Shaft Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

6.3 Passenger Car

6.4 Light Commercial Vehicle



7 Global Balance Shaft Market, By Engine Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 V-6 Engine

7.3 Inline-5 Cylinder Engine

7.4 Inline-4 Cylinder (L4) Engine

7.5 Inline-3 Cylinder (L3) Engine



8 Global Balance Shaft Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Defense

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Other End Users

8.5.1 Entertainment

8.5.2 Transportation

8.5.3 Retail

8.5.4 Government



9 Global Balance Shaft Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 SKF Group

11.2 Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd.

11.3 Metaldyne LLC

11.4 Tfo Corporation

11.5 Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd.

11.6 Sansera Engineering

11.7 SHW AG

11.8 Mitec-Jebsen Automotive Systems (Dalian) Co. Ltd.

11.9 Engine Power Components Inc.

11.10 Otics Corporation



