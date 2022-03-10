Worldwide Barricade Tape Industry to 2031 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barricade Tape - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report on the barricade tape market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2020 & forecast for 2021-2031.

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the barricade tape market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends



4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption/Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs/Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies



5. Global Barricade Tape Market Demand Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

5.1. Historical Market Volume (000' Sq. Mt) Analysis, 2015-2020

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (000' Sq. Mt) Projections, 2021-2031

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



6. Global Barricade Tape Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis, By Thickness

6.2. Pricing Break-up

6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark



7. Global Barricade Tape Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2020

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Market Background

8.1. Global Packaging Market Outlook

8.2. Global Flexible Market Outlook

8.3. Key Industry Perspective: What Industry Leaders are saying?

8.4. Macro-Economic Factors

8.4.1. Growth in Demand for Safety Products

8.4.2. Global Building & Construction Industry Growth

8.4.3. Covid-19 Pandemic

8.4.4. Growth of Automotive Industry

8.4.5. Expansion of Mining Industry

8.4.6. General Manufacturing Industry Growth

8.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

8.5.1. Global Plastic Industry Growth

8.5.2. Packaging Industry Growth

8.5.3. Flexible Packaging Industry Growth

8.5.4. Safety Expenditure Growth Analysis

8.5.5. Segmental Revenue Growth of Key Players

8.5.6. Defense Industry Growth

8.5.7. Increased Non-Industrial Usage

8.5.8. Global Industrial Growth

8.6. Value Chain Analysis

8.6.1. Key Participants

8.6.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers

8.6.1.2. Barricade Tape Manufacturers

8.6.1.3. Distributors

8.6.2. Profitability Margin

8.7. Market Dynamics

8.7.1. Drivers

8.7.2. Restraints

8.7.3. Opportunity Analysis



9. Impact of COVID-19

9.1. Current Statistics and Probable Future Impact

9.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Barricade Tape Market



10. Global Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Thickness

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis, By Thickness, 2015-2020

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast, By Thickness, 2021-2031

10.3.1. Up to 2 mm

10.3.2. 2 to 4 mm

10.3.3. 4 to 6 mm

10.3.4. 6 to 8 mm

10.3.5. 8 mm & Above

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Thickness



11. Global Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Material Type

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis, By Material Type, 2015-2020

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast, By Material Type, 2021-2031

11.3.1. Plastic

11.3.1.1. Polyethylene (PE)

11.3.1.2. Polypropylene (PP)

11.3.1.3. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

11.3.1.4. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

11.3.2. Paper

11.3.3. Aluminium Foil

11.3.4. Cotton Fabric

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Material Type



12. Global Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By End Use

12.1. Introduction/Key Findings

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis, By End Use, 2015-2020

12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast, By End Use, 2021-2031

12.3.1. Industrial

12.3.1.1. Building & Construction

12.3.1.2. Automotive

12.3.1.3. Mining

12.3.1.4. Agriculture & Irrigation

12.3.1.5. General Industrial

12.3.1.6. Aerospace

12.3.2. Non-Industrial

12.3.2.1. Traffic Signs

12.3.2.2. Crime Scenes

12.3.2.3. Defense

12.3.2.4. Restricted Areas

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End Use



13. Global Barricade Tape Market for Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis, by Region, 2015-2020

13.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2031

13.3.1. North America

13.3.2. Latin America

13.3.3. Europe

13.3.4. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

13.3.5. East Asia

13.3.6. South Asia

13.3.7. Oceania

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

14. North America Barricade Tape Market for Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

15. Latin America Barricade Tape Market for Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

16. Europe Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

17. South Asia Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

18. East Asia Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

19. Oceania Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

20. Middle East and Africa Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

21. Barricade Tape Market Country wise Analysis 2021 & 2031



22. Market Structure Analysis

22.1. Market Analysis, by Tier of Companies

22.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

22.3. Market Presence Analysis



23. Competition Analysis

23.1. Competition Dashboard

23.2. Competition Benchmarking

23.3. Competition Deep Dive

23.3.1. 3M Company

23.3.1.1. Overview

23.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.1.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.1.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.1.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.1.5.3. Channel Strategy

(Global Players)

23.3.2. Shurtape Technologies, LLC

23.3.2.1. Overview

23.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.2.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.2.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.2.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.2.5.3. Channel Strategy

23.3.3. Brady Corporation

23.3.3.1. Overview

23.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.3.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.3.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.3.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.3.5.3. Channel Strategy

23.3.4. Scapa Group PLC

23.3.4.1. Overview

23.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.4.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.4.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.4.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.4.5.3. Channel Strategy

23.3.5. Tesa SE

23.3.5.1. Overview

23.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.5.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.5.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.5.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.5.5.3. Channel Strategy

23.3.6. Surface Shields, Inc.

23.3.6.1. Overview

23.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.6.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.6.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.6.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.6.5.3. Channel Strategy

23.3.7. Advance Tapes International Ltd.

23.3.7.1. Overview

23.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.7.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.7.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.7.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.7.5.3. Channel Strategy

23.3.8. Vibac Group S.p.a.

23.3.8.1. Overview

23.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.8.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.8.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.8.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.8.5.3. Channel Strategy

23.3.9. Mutual Industries, Inc.

23.3.9.1. Overview

23.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.9.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.9.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.9.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.9.5.3. Channel Strategy

23.3.10. Custom Tape Ltd

23.3.10.1. Overview

23.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.10.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.10.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.10.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.10.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.10.5.3. Channel Strategy

23.3.11. Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

23.3.11.1. Overview

23.3.11.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.11.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.11.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.11.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.11.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.11.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.11.5.3. Channel Strategy

(APAC/ China Based Players)

23.3.12. Yuyao Laisifu Houseware Co., LTD

23.3.12.1. Overview

23.3.12.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.12.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.12.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.12.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.12.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.12.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.12.5.3. Channel Strategy

23.3.13. Nitto Denko Corporation

23.3.13.1. Overview

23.3.13.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.13.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.13.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.13.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.13.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.13.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.13.5.3. Channel Strategy

23.3.14. Ningbo Teagol Adhesive Industry Co., LTD

23.3.14.1. Overview

23.3.14.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.14.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.14.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.14.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.14.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.14.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.14.5.3. Channel Strategy

23.3.15. MAS Corporation

23.3.15.1. Overview

23.3.15.2. Product Portfolio

23.3.15.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

23.3.15.4. Sales Footprint

23.3.15.5. Strategy Overview

23.3.15.5.1. Marketing Strategy

23.3.15.5.2. Product Strategy

23.3.15.5.3. Channel Strategy



24. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



25. Research Methodology



