Worldwide Battery Monitoring System Industry to 2030 - Improvement in Manufacturing Sector Boosts Growth in Battery Monitoring Systems

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Monitoring System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Battery Monitoring System estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wired, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.4% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 18.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.8% CAGR

The Battery Monitoring System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 14.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Battery Monitoring Remains an Important Aspect at Data Centers to Avoid Outages
  • Surge in Usage of Telecom Devices Drives Demand for Battery Monitoring Systems
  • Rise in Use of Battery Monitoring Systems in Government & Military Applications
  • Application of Battery Monitoring Systems at Utilities & Remote Sites
  • Growing Popularity of EVs Drives Demand for Battery Monitoring Systems
  • Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030
  • Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market: 2015-2030
  • Improvement in Manufacturing Sector Boosts Growth in Battery Monitoring Systems
  • Global Industrial Growth by Sector in 2019
  • Advancements in Monitoring Technology
  • Rise in Demand for Batteries to Spur the Demand for Battery Monitoring Systems
  • IoT Based Battery Monitoring Systems

