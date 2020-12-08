Worldwide Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Industry to 2025 - Featuring Henry Troemner, Ika-Werke & Benchmark Scientific Among Others
Dec 08, 2020, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Benchtop Laboratory Equipment from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Benchtop Laboratory Equipment as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Types Segment:
- Mixers and shakers
- Rotators/rockers
- Refrigerated and shaking incubators
- Magnetic stirrers
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Benchtop Laboratory Equipment by Region
8.2 Import of Benchtop Laboratory Equipment by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market Size
9.2 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market Size
10.2 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market Size
11.2 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market Size
12.2 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market Size
13.2 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gcc
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market Size
14.2 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Market Size Forecast
15.2 Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Henry Troemner
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Henry Troemner
16.1.4 Henry Troemner benchtop Laboratory Equipment sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Ika-Werke GmbH & Co. Kg
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Ika-Werke GmbH & Co. Kg
16.2.4 Ika-Werke GmbH & Co. Kg benchtop Laboratory Equipment sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Benchmark Scientific Inc.
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Benchmark Scientific Inc.
16.3.4 Benchmark Scientific Inc. Benchtop Laboratory Equipment sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Heidolph Instruments GmbH
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Heidolph Instruments GmbH
16.4.4 Heidolph Instruments Gmbh benchtop Laboratory Equipment sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Scientific Industries Inc
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Scientific Industries Inc
16.5.4 Scientific Industries Inc benchtop Laboratory Equipment sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bl696q
