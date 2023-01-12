Worldwide Bio-based Materials Industry: Production Capacities, Market Volumes and Trends, Current and Forecast to 2033

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bio-based Materials 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Bio-based Materials to 2033 presents a complete picture of the current market and future outlooks, covering bio-based chemicals and feedstocks, materials, polymers, bio-plastics, bio-fuels and bio-based paints and coatings.

With the need to supplement global plastics production with sustainable alternatives, and the dearth of available recycled plastic (~9% of the world's plastic is recycled), many producers are turning to bio-based alternatives. Bio-based materials refer to products that mainly consist of a substance (or substances) derived from living matter (biomass) and either occur naturally or are synthesized, or it may refer to products made by processes that use biomass.

Materials from biomass sources include bulk chemicals, platform chemicals, solvents, polymers, and biocomposites. The many processes to convert biomass components to value-added products and fuels can be classified broadly as biochemical or thermochemical.

In addition, biotechnological processes that rely mainly on plant breeding, fermentation, and conventional enzyme isolation also are used. New bio-based materials that may compete with conventional materials are emerging continually, and the opportunities to use them in existing and novel products are explored in this publication.

There is growing consumer demand and regulatory push for bio-based chemicals, materials, polymers, plastics, paints, coatings and fuels with high performance, good recyclability and biodegradable properties to underpin transition towards more sustainable manufacturing and products.

Contents include:

In depth market analysis of bio-based chemical feedstocks, biopolymers, bioplastics, natural fibers and lignin, biofuels and bio-based coatings and paints.

Global production capacities, market volumes and trends, current and forecast to 2033.

Analysis of bio-based chemical including 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA), 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO), Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA), Epichlorohydrin (ECH), Ethylene, Furan derivatives, 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF), 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA), Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME), Isosorbide, Itaconic acid, 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF), Lactic acid (D-LA), Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA), Lactide, Levoglucosenone, Levulinic acid, Monoethylene glycol (MEG), Monopropylene glycol (MPG), Muconic acid, Naphtha, 1,5-Pentametylenediamine (DN5), 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO), Sebacic acid and Succinic acid.

Analysis of synthetic bio-polymers and bio-plastics market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal materials.

Analysis of market for bio-fuels.

Analysis of types of natural fibers including plant fibers, animal fibers including alternative leather, wool, silk fiber and down and polysaccharides.

Markets for natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and packaging.

Production capacities of lignin producers.

In depth analysis of biorefinery lignin production.

Analysis of the market for bio-based, sustainable paints and coatings.

Analysis of types of bio-coatings and paints market. Including Alkyd coatings, Polyurethane coatings, Epoxy coatings, Acrylate resins, Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Cellulose, Rosins, Biobased carbon black, Lignin, Edible coatings, Protein-based biomaterials for coatings, Alginate etc.

Profiles of over 800 companies. Companies profiled include NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama, Braskem, Avantium, Borealis, Cathay, Dupont, BASF, Arkema, DuPont, BASF, AMSilk GmbH, Loliware, Bolt Threads, Ecovative, Bioform Technologies, Algal Bio, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Biotic Circular Technologies Ltd., Full Cycle Bioplastics, Stora Enso Oyj, Spiber, Traceless Materials GmbH, CJ Biomaterials, Natrify, Plastus, Humble Bee Bio, B'ZEOS, Ecovative, Notpla, Smartfiber, Keel Labs and MycoWorks.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 BIO-BASED CHEMICALS AND FEEDSTOCKS

2.1 Types

2.2 Production capacities

2.3 Bio-based adipic acid

2.3.1 Applications and production

2.4 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA)

2.4.1 Applications and production

2.5 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO)

2.5.1 Applications and production

2.6 Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA)

2.6.1 Applications and production

2.7 Epichlorohydrin (ECH)

2.7.1 Applications and production

2.8 Ethylene

2.8.1 Applications and production

2.9 Furfural

2.9.1 Applications and production

2.10 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF)

2.10.1 Applications and production

2.11 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF)

2.11.1 Applications and production

2.12 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA)

2.12.1 Applications and production

2.13 Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME)

2.14 Isosorbide

2.14.1 Applications and production

2.15 Itaconic acid

2.15.1 Applications and production

2.16 3-Hydroxypropionic acid (3-HP)

2.16.1 Applications and production

2.17 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF)

2.17.1 Applications and production

2.18 Lactic acid (D-LA)

2.18.1 Applications and production

2.19 Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA)

2.19.1 Applications and production

2.20 Lactide

2.20.1 Applications and production

2.21 Levoglucosenone

2.21.1 Applications and production

2.22 Levulinic acid

2.22.1 Applications and production

2.23 Monoethylene glycol (MEG)

2.23.1 Applications and production

2.24 Monopropylene glycol (MPG)

2.24.1 Applications and production

2.25 Muconic acid

2.25.1 Applications and production

2.26 Bio-Naphtha

2.26.1 Applications and production

2.26.2 Production capacities

2.26.3 Bio-naptha producers

2.27 Pentamethylene diisocyanate

2.27.1 Applications and production

2.28 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO)

2.28.1 Applications and production

2.29 Sebacic acid

2.29.1 Applications and production

2.30 Succinic acid (SA)

2.30.1 Applications and production

3 BIO-BASED MATERIALS, PLASTICS AND POLYMERS

3.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.3 Advantages and disadvantages

3.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

3.5 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types

3.6 Regional/country production capacities, by main types

3.7 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS

3.8 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS

3.9 PRODUCTION OF BIOBASED AND BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS, BY REGION

3.10 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF BIOPLASTICS

3.11 NATURAL FIBERS

3.12 LIGNIN

3.13 BIO-BASED MATERIALS, PLASTICS AND POLYMERS COMPANY PROFILES (492 company profiles)

4 BIO-BASED FUELS

4.1 BIO-FUELS

4.2 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)

4.3 GREEN AMMONIA

4.4 BIO-BASED FUELS COMPANY PROFILES (114 company profiles)

5 BIO-BASED PAINTS AND COATINGS

5.1 The global paints and coatings market

5.2 Bio-based paints and coatings

5.3 Challenges using bio-based paints and coatings

5.4 Types of bio-based coatings and materials

5.4.1 Alkyd coatings

5.4.1.1 Alkyd resin properties

5.4.1.2 Biobased alkyd coatings

5.4.1.3 Products

5.4.2 Polyurethane coatings

5.4.2.1 Properties

5.4.2.2 Biobased polyurethane coatings

5.4.2.3 Products

5.4.3 Epoxy coatings

5.4.3.1 Properties

5.4.3.2 Biobased epoxy coatings

5.4.3.3 Products

5.4.4 Acrylate resins

5.4.4.1 Properties

5.4.4.2 Biobased acrylates

5.4.4.3 Products

5.4.5 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

5.4.5.1 Properties

5.4.5.2 Bio-PLA coatings and films

5.4.6 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

5.4.6.1 Properties

5.4.6.2 PHA coatings

5.4.6.3 Commercially available PHAs

5.4.7 Cellulose

5.4.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

5.4.7.1.1 Properties

5.4.7.1.2 Applications in paints and coatings

5.4.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers

5.4.7.2.1 Properties

5.4.7.2.2 Product developers

5.4.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals

5.4.7.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

5.4.8 Rosins

5.4.9 Biobased carbon black

5.4.9.1 Lignin-based

5.4.9.2 Algae-based

5.4.10 Lignin

5.4.10.1 Application in coatings

5.4.11 Edible coatings

5.4.12 Protein-based biomaterials for coatings

5.4.12.1 Plant derived proteins

5.4.12.2 Animal origin proteins

5.4.13 Alginate

5.5 Market for bio-based paints and coatings

5.5.1 Global market revenues to 2033, total

5.5.2 Global market revenues to 2033, by market

5.6 BIO-BASED PAINTS AND COATINGS COMPANY PROFILES (130 company profiles)

6 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

1 Advanced Biochemical ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd (ABT)

) Co., Ltd (ABT) 3M

9Fiber, Inc.

ADBioplastics

Adriano di Marti /Desserto

/Desserto Advanced Biochemical ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Aekyung Chemical Co., Ltd.

Aemetis, Inc.

Aeropowder Limited

AGRANA Staerke GmbH

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Alfa Kimya S.A.

Algaeing

Algix LLC

allnex GmbH

Alpha Biofuels ( Singapore ) Pte Ltd

) Pte Ltd Altropol Kunststoff GmbH

AMSilk GmbH

Amyris, Inc.

An Phat Bioplastics

Ananas Anam Ltd.

Andritz AG

Anellotech, Inc.

Ankor Bioplastics Co., Ltd.

ANPOLY, Inc.

Anqing He Xing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Apeel Sciences

Applied Bioplastics

Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA)

Aquafil S.p.A.

Aquapak Polymers Ltd

Archer Daniel Midland Company (ADM)

Archroma

Arctic Biomaterials Oy

Arekapak GmbH

Arkema S.A

Arkema S.A.

Arlanxeo

Arrow Greentech

Arzeda Corp.

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

ASB Biodiesel Limited

Atmonia

Attis Innovations, llc

AVA Biochem AG

Avani Eco

Avantium B.V.

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

Ayas Renewables Inc.

Azolla

Bambooder Biobased Fibers B.V.

Baril Coatings B.V.

BASF SE

Bast Fiber Technologies, Inc.

BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid Co., Ltd.

Bcomp ltd.

BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH

Benefuel Inc.

Betulium Oy

Beyond Leather Materials ApS

Bio Fab NZ

Bio2Materials Sp. z o.o.

Bio2Oil ApS

BIOD Energy

Bioextrax AB

BIO-FED

Biofiber Tech Sweden AB

Biofibre GmbH

Biofine Technology, LLC

Biofy

Biojet AS

Biokemik

Bioleather

BIOLO

BioLogiQ, Inc.

BIO-LUTIONS International AG

Biomass Resin Holdings Co., Ltd

Biome Bioplastics

Biophilica

Bioplastech Ltd

BioSolutions

BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG

Biotecam

Biotrem

Bioweg

BlockTexx Pty Ltd.

Bloom Biorenewables SA

BluCon Biotech GmbH

Blue BioFuels, Inc.

Blue Ocean Closures

Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology Co., Ltd.

Bolt Threads

Borealis AG

Borregaard Chemcell

Bosk Bioproducts Inc.

Bowil Biotech Sp. z o.o.

B-PREG

Braskem SA

Brightmark Energy

Brightplus Oy

BTG Bioliquids B.V.

Bucha Bio, Inc.

Burgo Group S.p.A.

BYK-Chemie GmbH

Byogy Renewables, Inc.

Caphenia GmbH

And Many More Companies!

