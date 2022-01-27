Worldwide Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Outlook 2021-2027: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market (2021-2027) Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bio-based Platform Chemical Market is estimated to be USD 14.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 29.35 Bn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.6%.



Chemicals are manufactured through various processing techniques with the help of bio-mass. Certain chemicals which convert biomass to fuels, heat, power and other value added chemicals through their conversion process are known as platform chemicals.

The platform chemicals which are derived from the feed-stocks of biomass are known as bio based platform chemicals. The bio-based platform chemicals usually have a wide application in manufacturing industries thus the scope of this market is extensive by nature. These products serve as a suitable alternative to conventional chemicals as they help in reducing the growing dependence on fossil fuels.



As these chemicals have their implications across industry wide domains, and companies are adapting themselves towards sustainable products, the market for bio-based platform chemicals is growing. Alternatively, the production costs associated in comparison to the conventional resources hamper the growth of this market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Availability of low-cost feedstock

Application in diverse manufacturing industries

Limited reserves of non-renewable resources

Favourable Government Regulations

Restraints

High Production Costs

Shortage of raw material

High competition faced from oil-based platform chemicals

Fluctuations in crude oil prices

Opportunities

Increasing demand in the pharmaceutical Industry

Rise in technological modification

Trends

Rapid rise in the demand for sustainable materials

Global Bio-Based Platform Chemical Market, By Type

C-3 Platform Chemicals

Glycerol

Hydroxypropionic Acid

Propionic Acid

Lactic Acid

C-4 Platform Chemicals

Butyric Acid

Succinic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Malic Acid

Aspartic Acid

C-5 Platform Chemicals

Levulinic Acid

Glutamic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Xylitol

C-6 Platform Chemicals

Sorbitol

Glucaric Acid

2, 5-Furan Dicarboxylic Acid

Global Bio-Based Platform Chemical Market, By Applications

Introduction

Agriculture

Bio Fuels

Bio Plastics

Food Applications

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

Global Bio-Based Platform Chemical Market, By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Succinity GmbH

Bio-Amber Inc.

Myriant Corporation

Novozymes

Cargill, Inc.

DSM

Metabolix, Inc.

GF Biochemicals

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Prinova LLC

BASF SE

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc.

DowDuPont

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Braskem

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



