Worldwide Bio-based Products in the Cosmetics Industry Report to 2027 - Rising Consumer Interest in Overall Well-Being and Health Drives Growth

The report analysis the global market based on segmentation of type and distribution modes. These segments are further analyzed at the global, regional, and country levels.

The base year considered for analyses is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 through 2027. The market estimates are only provided in terms of revenue and are provided in U.S. dollars.

The scope of products considered in the bio-based cosmetics market includes all kinds of cosmetics. We have included both fully and partially bio-based cosmetics in the market scope. The products which are excluded include soaps, oral care, perfumes, cologne, toiletries, and others.

The distribution channel includes:

Online: E-commerce websites.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets: Drug stores, pharmacies, supermarkets, departmental stores, hypermarkets

Specialty stores: Natural and organic stores, specialized cosmetics, and beauty stores.

Others: Salons, spas, pop-up stores, travel retail, direct sales, and others.

Bio-based cosmetics products essentially comprise biological and renewable ingredients. They have a minimal impact on the ecosystem and do not lead to any harmful impact on skin and health. Most conventionally used cosmetics products contain mineral and petroleum-derived ingredients that are non-biodegradable and toxic. Thus, to attain a circular economy and cater to rising customer demand for bio-based products that are effective as well as environmentally friendly, multiple cosmetics giants have introduced bio-based cosmetics to explore growing market opportunities.



The overall cosmetics market has mostly remained among the least impacted sectors during economic fluctuations. The consumer-driven industry continues to witness expansion across geographical regions and product categories. It practices constant innovation in ingredients and cosmetics formulations as well as marketing strategies, particularly in skin care products, to remain unaffected.



Bio-based ingredients and cosmetics products primarily represent a growth factor in the overall cosmetics sector. They have significantly engaged market players as well as consumers towards sustainability, which essentially represents massive economic value.



The inclusion of bio-based and natural ingredients has seen a considerable shift during the past few years. Rising consumer interest in overall well-being and health as well as fair trade products has augmented demand globally. Despite the pandemic, the market growth of bio-based cosmetics has registered an upward swing not only in developed nations but even across emerging economies in Asia and Latin America.



The market is characterized by the presence of key players such as L'Oreal, FANCL, Weleda AG, Natura & Co, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Definition

3.2 Market Background

3.2.1 Current Concerns in the Cosmetics Market

3.2.2 Need for Biocosmetics

3.2.3 History and Evolution: a Journey from Natural to Petrol and Vice-Versa

3.3 Product Advancements and R&D Initiatives

3.3.1 Green Biotechnology

3.3.2 Novel Technology for Bio-Based Microplastics in Cosmetics

3.3.3 Green Synthesis of Nanoparticles

3.3.4 Dsm- Pioneer in the Development of Bio-Based Vitamin A

3.3.5 Environment-Friendly Sun Protection Factor (Spf) Booster

3.3.6 Rice-Based Biopolymer by Basf

3.3.7 Renewable Isododecane for Biocosmetics

3.3.8 Bio-Based Surfactant by Basf

3.3.9 Bio-Based Caprylyl Glycol

3.4 Bio-Based Cosmetic Ingredient Analysis

3.4.1 Natural Emollients

3.4.2 Ingredients from Agricultural Bioproducts

3.4.3 Natural Waxes

3.4.4 Vegetable Butter

3.4.5 Medium-Chain Triglyceride (Mct) Coconut Oil

3.4.6 Castor Oil

3.4.7 Dmdm Hydantoin

3.5 List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.6 Packaging Trends

3.6.1 Key Features of Sustainable Packaging Are Given Below:



Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Growth Indicators and Trends

4.1.2 Challenges

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.2 Covid-19 Impact

4.2.1 Impact on Consumer Buying Preferences

4.2.2 Supply Chain Disruptions in 2020

4.2.3 Proliferation of Demand for Skincare Products

4.2.4 Overall Sales Declined in 2020

4.2.5 a Surge in Online Sales

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Analysis



Chapter 5 Market Analysis by Type

5.1 Skin Care

5.2 Hair Care

5.3 Decorative



Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

6.1 Online

6.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

6.3 Specialty Stores

6.4 Others



Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Region

7.1 North America

7.1.1 the U.S.

7.1.2 Canada

7.2 Asia-Pacific

7.2.1 China

7.2.2 India

7.2.3 Japan

7.2.4 South Korea

7.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 the U.K.

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.4 Latin America

7.4.1 Brazil

7.4.2 Mexico

7.4.3 Rest of Latin America

7.5 Middle East and Africa (Mea)

7.5.1 Gulf Cooperation Council (Gcc)

7.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Scenario Analysis

8.2 Strategic Market Developments



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Blissoma Botanical Beauty

Fancl Corp.

L'Occitane International S.A.

Loreal S.A.

Native

Natura & C.O.

Rms Beauty

Sephora Usa Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

The Clorox Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Ulta Beauty Inc.

Unilever

Weleda AG

Chapter 10 Appendix: List of Associations and Government Bodies

