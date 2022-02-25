Worldwide Biochar Industry to 2028 - Growth in the Organic Farming Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biochar Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report states that the global biochar market is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 13.40% in value and 10.34% in volume over the forecasted period 2022-2028.



Factors such as favorable initiatives, availability of cheap feedstock, and reliable energy flow are driving the growth of the biochar market. Additionally, the ability of biochar to sequester carbon is among the major factors supporting the studied market's growth.



However, high cost, lack of demonstration projects, and contamination of biochar are impeding the overall development of the biochar market globally.



The global biochar market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.



The Middle East and Africa is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the biochar market. Biochar is gaining significant traction in Turkey due to its wide application area. Several rural people face financial issues as their livelihood primarily depends on agriculture. Hence, to overcome this issue, agricultural productivity must be increased, leading to the development of biochar from agricultural residues. Therefore, the use of biochar to improve crop yields is expected to drive the biochar market's growth in the region over the forecast period.



The prominent companies in the biochar market consist of Biochar Industries, Pacific Biochar, Carbofex, Pyrotech Energy, Airex Energy, Anulekh Agrotech Pvt Ltd, Renewable Carbon Resources Australia, Bio Energy Earth Systems, Pyreg GmbH, Carbons Finland OY, Carbon Gold, Air Terra, Farm2energy, Arsta Eco, and Novo Carbo.



Pyreg GmbH is a systems manufacturer and solution provider of eco-friendly technology systems. It is among the major leaders in carbonization technology, offering solutions to convert biomass to biochar. The company's technology can also be used to produce high-quality activated carbon and charcoal feed. Moreover, the economical and eco-friendly technology contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions via closed material cycles. The company has around 26 systems in operation globally and has headquarters in Germany.



