Worldwide Biochips Industry to 2026 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, bioMerieux and Dynamic Biosensors Among Others

Dec 21, 2021, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biochips Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biochips market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Biochips refer to a miniaturized medical device that includes a wide collection of microarrays for performing multiple biochemical reactions simultaneously. They contain numerous biosensors that enable the screening of several biological analytes such as enzymes, proteins, DNA, biological molecules, antibodies, etc. Biochips are primarily used in drug discovery, in-vitro diagnostics, gene expression profiling, single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, agricultural biotechnology, etc. As a result, they are widely adopted across various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic laboratories, and healthcare facilities.
The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders along with the rising geriatric population is currently driving the demand for biochips in the medical sector. In recent times, the growing incidences of cancer have also augmented the use of biochips for the early detection of cancerous cells in the body. In line with this, biochips are increasingly being adopted for developing targeted and personalized medicines for cancer treatment.
Additionally, the growing consumer health concerns towards several viral infections and immunological disorders are also propelling the demand for biochips in new drug discovery and development activities. For instance, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, several biotechnology and pharma companies are focusing on developing novel biochips for detecting the infection in the body. Moreover, rising advancements in microfluid technology have led to the introduction of specifically engineered biochips for various laboratory procedures.
Furthermore, numerous R&D activities in the biotechnology sector have also led to the emergence of digital microfluidic biochips. The changing consumer inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries coupled with rising upgradations in nanotechnology are further driving the demand for biochips. Apart from this, the growing investments in the healthcare sector pertaining to cancer genomics, human proteome, and DNA-analysis are further anticipated to catalyze the global biochips market.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bio-RAD Laboratories, Inc., CapitalBio Corporation, Dynamic Biosensors GmbH, EMD Millipore Corporation, Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global biochips market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biochips market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the fabrication technique?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the analysis method?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global biochips market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Biochips Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 DNA Chip
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Protein Chip
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Lab-On-a-Chip
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Enzyme Chip
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Fabrication Technique
7.1 Microarray
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Microfluidic
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Analysis Method
8.1 Electrophoresis
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Luminescence
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Mass Spectrometry
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Electrical Signals
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Magnetism
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Molecular Analysis
9.1.1 Hybridization
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Protein
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.1.3 Immunological
9.1.3.1 Market Trends
9.1.3.2 Market Forecast
9.1.4 Biomolecules
9.1.4.1 Market Trends
9.1.4.2 Market Forecast
9.1.5 Biomarker
9.1.5.1 Market Trends
9.1.5.2 Market Forecast
9.1.6 Others
9.1.6.1 Market Trends
9.1.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Diagnosis
9.2.1 Gene Diagnosis
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Oncology
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 Inflammatory
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 Others
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Non-Biological Usage
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-user
10.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Academic & Research Institutes
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 bioMerieux SA
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Bio-RAD Laboratories, Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 CapitalBio Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Dynamic Biosensors GmbH
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 EMD Millipore Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Fluidigm Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Illumina, Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Perkinelmer, Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
