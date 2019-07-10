Worldwide Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market Outlook to 2024 - The Market Grew at a CAGR of 17% During 2011-2018

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable sanitary napkins market grew at a CAGR of 17% during 2011-2018.



The use of hazardous chemicals and raw materials in ordinary sanitary napkins has propelled the interest of female population towards the use of biodegradable sanitary napkins. Increasing awareness to protect the environment is also driving the adoption of biodegradable raw materials in sanitary pads.



Factors such as increasing population of working women, growing awareness about female hygiene, and increasing health issues such as skin irritation and rashes are also contributing to the growth of the biodegradable sanitary napkins market across the globe.



Non-biodegradable sanitary napkins use chemicals like dioxins, furans, chlorines and fragrances which causes skin problems and create a negative impact on the environment. On the other hand, biodegradable sanitary napkins use materials such as banana fiber, corn starch, water hyacinth, organic cotton, etc. which are comfortable, hygienic, cost effective, and has a good capacity to absorb blood adequately.



Some of the other factors driving this market include increasing awareness levels, government schemes and programmes, improving distribution networks, etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global biodegradable sanitary napkin market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the global biodegradable sanitary market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the global biodegradable sanitary market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the global biodegradable sanitary market based on the region?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global biodegradable sanitary napkin market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global biodegradable sanitary napkin market?

What is the structure of the global biodegradable sanitary napkin market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global biodegradable sanitary napkin market?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkin

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Price Analysis

5.11 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Banana-Fibre

6.2 Cotton

6.3 Bamboo-Corn

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.2 Organic stores

7.3 Online channels

7.4 Pharmacies

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrdzg6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

