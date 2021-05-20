Worldwide Bioprocessing Equipment Industry to 2025 - Capacity Expansion from Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioprocessing equipment market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period on the account of various growth drivers such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising spending on healthcare and elevation in the number of approvals of biologics.

The players in the bioprocessing equipment market are confronted with challenge to keep their revenue inflow uninterrupted in the event of equipment malfunctioning. Also, stringent FDA inspection mechanism puts the operations of pharma companies at uncertain closure risks which in turn poses a threat of loosing clients for bioprocessing equipment manufacturers.

Increasing adoption of SUT bioprocessing equipment, scope of continuous bioprocessing (CBP), spike in acquisition activity and technological innovations are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Scope of the Report

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global bioprocessing equipment market by value, bioprocessing capacity and segments.

The report also includes a detailed analysis of SUT bioprocessing equipment market for the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Under competitive landscape, different players in the global bioprocessing equipment market have been compared on the basis of share.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global bioprocessing equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Sartorius, Merck KGaA, Danaher, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) and Thermo Fisher Scientific are some of the major players operating in the market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been included.

Regional Coverage

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Bioprocessing equipment (or biopharmaceutical manufacturing equipment) market encompasses a broad spectrum of equipments for specific functions and applications. It can be divided on the basis of process steps into upstream and downstream. On the basis of product type, the market can bio processors, disposable filter cartridges, depth filters, tangential flow filtration devices etc. On the basis of application, the market can be split into Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins etc. In-house biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organization, R and D companies and academic institutes are the end users of these equipments. Single use (SUT) and stainless steel is the segmentation of the market according to technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Bioprocessing: An Overview

2.2 Brief History of Bioprocessing

2.3 Bioprocessing Equipment: An Overview

2.4 Bioprocessing Equipment Market: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Bioprocessing Capacity

3.2 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Processing Steps

3.2.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market Value by Processing Steps

3.2.2 Global Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.3 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Type of Technology

3.3.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market Value by Type of Technology

3.3.2 Global Stainless Steel Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.3.3 Global SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.4 Global SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis

3.4.1 Global SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Application

3.4.2 Global Non Commercial SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Commercial SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.4.4 Global SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Region

4. Regional Analysis

4.1 North America SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis

4.1.1 North America SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

4.2 Latin America SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis

4.2.1 Latin America SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

4.3 Europe SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis

4.3.1 Europe SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

4.4 Asia Pacific SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis

4.4.1 Asia Pacific SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

4.4.2 Asia Pacific SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Countries (China and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4.3 China SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

4.5 Middle East and Africa SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Hike in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Capacity Expansion from Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

5.1.3 Elevation in Biologics Approvals

5.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Complex Manufacturing Process

5.2.2 Stringent FDA Inspection Mechanism

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rising Adoption of Single Use Bioprocessing Technology

5.3.2 Scope of Continuous Bioprocessing

5.3.3 Efforts by Major Players for Consolidation

5.3.4 Technological Innovations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Players

6.1.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market Share by Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Sartorius Group

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Merck KGaA

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Danaher

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

7.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategy

