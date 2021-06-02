Worldwide Biosimilar Industry to 2026 - Players Include Novartis, Pfizer and Teva Among Others

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biosimilar market reached a value of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2020. This market is currently being driven by a number of factors such as patent expires of blockbuster biological drugs, lower prices, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and cost-saving initiatives from governments and third-party payers. Catalyzed by these factors, the market is expected to witness strong growth during the next five years.

Biosimilars, also known as follow-on biologics, refers to a biotherapeutic product which is highly similar to a reference biologic drug. It is produced using living organisms or cells and has a complex molecular structure. When the patent of a biologic drug expires, manufacturers resort to the approval from the regulatory authorities so as to start the production of biosimilars. For being labelled as a biosimilar, a biological drug should be proved similar in terms of quality, safety and efficacy. In comparison with generic drugs, biosimilars are expensive as their production process is more complex and requires higher investment in research and development.



Global Biosimilar Market Drivers/Constraints:

Over the years, the patents of several blockbuster biologic drugs have expired and a number of blockbuster drugs are further expected to lose patent protection in the coming years. This is expected to provide tremendous opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers in the near future.

Cost-saving initiatives undertaken by governments and third-party payers have encouraged the use of biosimilars over branded biologics, thereby propelling the demand of biosimilars.

Some of the other factors bolstering the demand for biosimilars include cost-effectiveness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases (such as autoimmune diseases and cancer) and growing geriatric population.

There are some factors hampering the growth of the biosimilars market. This includes negative perception from physicians, patent extensions, lower price differential compared to small-molecule generics, etc.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the global biosimilar market has also been analysed. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva

Celltrion

Merck & Co

Samsung Bioepis

Eli Lilly

Biocon

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Amgen

Boehringer Ingelheim

This report provides a deep insight into the global biosimilars market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the biosimilars market in any manner.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Biosimilar Market - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 WHO and FDA Terminology on Biosimilars

4.3 Biosimilars and Generics

4.4 Biosimilars and Branded Biological Products



5 Why are Biosimilars So Lucrative?

5.1 Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Biological Drugs

5.2 Significant Price Differential between Biosimilars and Innovator Drugs

5.3 Savings for the Government and Third Party Payers

5.4 Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases

5.5 Incentives for Prescribers, Pharmacists and Patients

5.6 Emergence of New Players in Europe and Emerging Markets

5.7 Increasing Product Differentiation as Manufacturers Tie-Up with Drug Delivery Device Companies



6 Biosimilar Research, Development and Manufacturing

6.1 Research and Development: Biosimilars vs. Innovator Drugs

6.2 Manufacturing: Biosimilars vs. Innovator Drugs



7 Biosimilar Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Historical Performance

7.3 Impact of COVID-19

7.4 Market Breakup by Segment

7.5 Market Breakup by Manufacturer Type

7.6 Market Breakup by Indication

7.7 Market Breakup by Region

7.8 Market Forecast

7.9 Biosimilar Patent Landscape

7.9.1 Patent Landscape in the US

7.9.2 Patent Landscape in Europe

7.9.3 Patent Landscape in Japan

7.10 SWOT Analysis

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Strengths

7.10.3 Weaknesses

7.10.4 Opportunities

7.10.5 Threats

7.11 Value Chain Analysis

7.11.1 Characterizing the Existing Innovator Drug

7.11.2 Research and Development

7.11.2.1 Characterization of Biosimilars

7.11.2.2 Developing a Unique Cell Line

7.11.3 Product Development

7.11.3.1 Pre-Testing

7.11.3.2 Intermediary Clinical Testing (PK/PD)

7.11.3.3 Confirmatory Clinical Phase-III

7.11.4 Final Product Formulation

7.11.5 Marketing and Distribution

7.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.12.1 Overview

7.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.12.4 Degree of Competition

7.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

7.13 Price Analysis

7.13.1 Key Price Indicators

7.13.2 Price Trends

7.13.3 Margin Analysis



8 Market Breakup by Molecule

8.1 Infliximab

8.2 Insulin Glargine

8.3 Epoetin Alfa

8.4 Etanercept

8.5 Filgrastim

8.6 Somatropin

8.7 Rituximab

8.8 Follitropin Alfa



9 Market Breakup by Type of Manufacturing

9.1 In-house Manufacturing

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Contract Manufacturing

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Indication

10.1 Auto-Immune Diseases

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Blood Disorder

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Diabetes

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Oncology

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Growth Deficiency

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Female Infertility

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Europe

11.1.1 Market Performance

11.1.2 Key Players and Biosimilars

11.1.3 Market Breakup by Country

11.1.4 Market Forecast

11.1.5 Italy

11.1.5.1 Market Performance

11.1.5.2 Key Players and Biosimilars

11.1.5.3 Market Forecast

11.1.6 Germany

11.1.6.1 Market Performance

11.1.6.2 Key Players and Biosimilars

11.1.6.3 Market Forecast

11.1.7 France

11.1.7.1 Market Performance

11.1.7.2 Key Players and Biosimilars

11.1.7.3 Market Forecast

11.1.8 United Kingdom

11.1.8.1 Market Performance

11.1.8.2 Key Players and Biosimilars

11.1.8.3 Market Forecast

11.1.9 Spain

11.1.9.1 Market Performance

11.1.9.2 Key Players and Biosimilars

11.1.9.3 Market Forecast

11.1.10 Rest of Europe

11.1.10.1 Market Performance

11.1.10.2 Market Forecast

11.2 United States

11.2.1 Current Market Trends

11.2.2 Key Players and Biosimilars

11.2.3 Market Forecast

11.3 Japan

11.3.1 Market Performance

11.3.2 Key Players and Biosimilars

11.3.3 Market Forecast

11.4 India

11.4.1 Current Market Trends

11.4.2 Key Players and Biosimilars

11.4.3 Market Forecast

11.5 South Korea

11.5.1 Current Market Trends

11.5.2 Key Players and Biosimilars

11.5.3 Market Forecast

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Current Market Trends

11.6.2 Market Forecast



12 Requirements for Setting Up a Biosimilar Manufacturing Plant

12.1 Manufacturing Process

12.2 Raw Material Requirements

12.3 Raw Material Pictures

12.4 Land and Construction Requirements

12.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements

12.6 Machinery Pictures

12.7 Plant Layout

12.8 Packaging Requirements

12.9 Utility Requirements

12.10 Manpower Requirements



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Novartis

13.3.2 Pfizer

13.3.3 Teva

13.3.4 Celltrion

13.3.5 Merck & Co

13.3.6 Samsung Bioepis

13.3.7 Eli Lilly

13.3.8 Biocon

13.3.9 Amgen

13.3.10 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

13.3.11 Boehringer Ingelheim

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgy6jf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

