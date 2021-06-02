Worldwide Biosimilar Industry to 2026 - Players Include Novartis, Pfizer and Teva Among Others
Jun 02, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biosimilar market reached a value of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2020. This market is currently being driven by a number of factors such as patent expires of blockbuster biological drugs, lower prices, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and cost-saving initiatives from governments and third-party payers. Catalyzed by these factors, the market is expected to witness strong growth during the next five years.
Biosimilars, also known as follow-on biologics, refers to a biotherapeutic product which is highly similar to a reference biologic drug. It is produced using living organisms or cells and has a complex molecular structure. When the patent of a biologic drug expires, manufacturers resort to the approval from the regulatory authorities so as to start the production of biosimilars. For being labelled as a biosimilar, a biological drug should be proved similar in terms of quality, safety and efficacy. In comparison with generic drugs, biosimilars are expensive as their production process is more complex and requires higher investment in research and development.
Global Biosimilar Market Drivers/Constraints:
- Over the years, the patents of several blockbuster biologic drugs have expired and a number of blockbuster drugs are further expected to lose patent protection in the coming years. This is expected to provide tremendous opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers in the near future.
- Cost-saving initiatives undertaken by governments and third-party payers have encouraged the use of biosimilars over branded biologics, thereby propelling the demand of biosimilars.
- Some of the other factors bolstering the demand for biosimilars include cost-effectiveness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases (such as autoimmune diseases and cancer) and growing geriatric population.
- There are some factors hampering the growth of the biosimilars market. This includes negative perception from physicians, patent extensions, lower price differential compared to small-molecule generics, etc.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the global biosimilar market has also been analysed. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Teva
- Celltrion
- Merck & Co
- Samsung Bioepis
- Eli Lilly
- Biocon
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Amgen
- Boehringer Ingelheim
This report provides a deep insight into the global biosimilars market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the biosimilars market in any manner.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Biosimilar Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 WHO and FDA Terminology on Biosimilars
4.3 Biosimilars and Generics
4.4 Biosimilars and Branded Biological Products
5 Why are Biosimilars So Lucrative?
5.1 Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Biological Drugs
5.2 Significant Price Differential between Biosimilars and Innovator Drugs
5.3 Savings for the Government and Third Party Payers
5.4 Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases
5.5 Incentives for Prescribers, Pharmacists and Patients
5.6 Emergence of New Players in Europe and Emerging Markets
5.7 Increasing Product Differentiation as Manufacturers Tie-Up with Drug Delivery Device Companies
6 Biosimilar Research, Development and Manufacturing
6.1 Research and Development: Biosimilars vs. Innovator Drugs
6.2 Manufacturing: Biosimilars vs. Innovator Drugs
7 Biosimilar Market
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Historical Performance
7.3 Impact of COVID-19
7.4 Market Breakup by Segment
7.5 Market Breakup by Manufacturer Type
7.6 Market Breakup by Indication
7.7 Market Breakup by Region
7.8 Market Forecast
7.9 Biosimilar Patent Landscape
7.9.1 Patent Landscape in the US
7.9.2 Patent Landscape in Europe
7.9.3 Patent Landscape in Japan
7.10 SWOT Analysis
7.10.1 Overview
7.10.2 Strengths
7.10.3 Weaknesses
7.10.4 Opportunities
7.10.5 Threats
7.11 Value Chain Analysis
7.11.1 Characterizing the Existing Innovator Drug
7.11.2 Research and Development
7.11.2.1 Characterization of Biosimilars
7.11.2.2 Developing a Unique Cell Line
7.11.3 Product Development
7.11.3.1 Pre-Testing
7.11.3.2 Intermediary Clinical Testing (PK/PD)
7.11.3.3 Confirmatory Clinical Phase-III
7.11.4 Final Product Formulation
7.11.5 Marketing and Distribution
7.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.12.1 Overview
7.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
7.12.4 Degree of Competition
7.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
7.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
7.13 Price Analysis
7.13.1 Key Price Indicators
7.13.2 Price Trends
7.13.3 Margin Analysis
8 Market Breakup by Molecule
8.1 Infliximab
8.2 Insulin Glargine
8.3 Epoetin Alfa
8.4 Etanercept
8.5 Filgrastim
8.6 Somatropin
8.7 Rituximab
8.8 Follitropin Alfa
9 Market Breakup by Type of Manufacturing
9.1 In-house Manufacturing
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Contract Manufacturing
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Indication
10.1 Auto-Immune Diseases
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Blood Disorder
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Diabetes
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Oncology
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Growth Deficiency
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Female Infertility
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Europe
11.1.1 Market Performance
11.1.2 Key Players and Biosimilars
11.1.3 Market Breakup by Country
11.1.4 Market Forecast
11.1.5 Italy
11.1.5.1 Market Performance
11.1.5.2 Key Players and Biosimilars
11.1.5.3 Market Forecast
11.1.6 Germany
11.1.6.1 Market Performance
11.1.6.2 Key Players and Biosimilars
11.1.6.3 Market Forecast
11.1.7 France
11.1.7.1 Market Performance
11.1.7.2 Key Players and Biosimilars
11.1.7.3 Market Forecast
11.1.8 United Kingdom
11.1.8.1 Market Performance
11.1.8.2 Key Players and Biosimilars
11.1.8.3 Market Forecast
11.1.9 Spain
11.1.9.1 Market Performance
11.1.9.2 Key Players and Biosimilars
11.1.9.3 Market Forecast
11.1.10 Rest of Europe
11.1.10.1 Market Performance
11.1.10.2 Market Forecast
11.2 United States
11.2.1 Current Market Trends
11.2.2 Key Players and Biosimilars
11.2.3 Market Forecast
11.3 Japan
11.3.1 Market Performance
11.3.2 Key Players and Biosimilars
11.3.3 Market Forecast
11.4 India
11.4.1 Current Market Trends
11.4.2 Key Players and Biosimilars
11.4.3 Market Forecast
11.5 South Korea
11.5.1 Current Market Trends
11.5.2 Key Players and Biosimilars
11.5.3 Market Forecast
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 Current Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast
12 Requirements for Setting Up a Biosimilar Manufacturing Plant
12.1 Manufacturing Process
12.2 Raw Material Requirements
12.3 Raw Material Pictures
12.4 Land and Construction Requirements
12.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements
12.6 Machinery Pictures
12.7 Plant Layout
12.8 Packaging Requirements
12.9 Utility Requirements
12.10 Manpower Requirements
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Novartis
13.3.2 Pfizer
13.3.3 Teva
13.3.4 Celltrion
13.3.5 Merck & Co
13.3.6 Samsung Bioepis
13.3.7 Eli Lilly
13.3.8 Biocon
13.3.9 Amgen
13.3.10 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
13.3.11 Boehringer Ingelheim
