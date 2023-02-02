Worldwide Bluetooth Speakers Industry to 2030 - by Portability, Type, Price, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bluetooth Speakers Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bluetooth speaker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.4% during 2023-2030.

This report on global bluetooth speaker market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global bluetooth speaker market by segmenting the market based on portability, type, price, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in bluetooth speaker market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Burgeoning Demand Among Millennial Population

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones

Rising Consumer Living Standards

Market Challenges

Numerous Competitors

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Key Insights



3. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market by Portability

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Portable

5.3. Fixed



6. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Smart

6.3. Conventional



7. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market by Price

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Low

7.3. Medium

7.4. High



8. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Specialty Stores

8.3. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

8.4. Departmental Stores

8.5. Online

8.6. Others



9. Global Bluetooth Speaker Market by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 United Kingdom

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Russia

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Rest of the Europe

9.3 North America

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Canada

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Indonesia

9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Mexico

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 Turkey

9.6.3 Iran

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces



12. Market Value Chain Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Scenario

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1 Bose Corporation

13.2.2 Edifier International Limited

13.2.3 Harman International Industries

13.2.4 LG Electronics

13.2.5 Panasonic Corporation

13.2.6 Polk Audio

13.2.7 Samsung

13.2.8 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co.

13.2.9 KG

13.2.10 Sony Corporation

13.2.11 boAt

