Worldwide Brain-Computer Interface Systems Development Report 2019 with Focus on the Main Players Such as Tesla and Facebook

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development of Worldwide Brain-Computer Interface Systems and Main Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Leading international companies such as Tesla and Facebook have successively announced plans to develop BCI (Brain-Computer Interface) technology and applications, indicating a constant increase in the importance of BCI. This report analyzes 62 BCI companies in the world from technological development, product portfolios, and application development perspectives to provide insights into the current status of BCI technology and its applications.



List of Topics

Introduction of BCI (Brain-Computer Interface) and includes an overview of major players and their technological development

BCI companies' product portfolios in head-mounted devices, software, electrodes, BCI systems, and bio-sensors

BCI applications in entertainment/gaming, personal training, education, and daily activities

Two main challenges facing existing BCI companies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction of BCI



2. Introduction of Major BCI Companies



3. Technological Development of BCI Companies



4. BCI Companies &; Product Portfolios

4.1 Head-mounted Devices:

4.2 Software:

4.3 Electrodes:

4.4 BCI Systems:

4.5 Bio-sensors:



5. BCI Applications

5.1 Entertainment/Gaming

5.2 Personal Training

5.3 Education

5.4 Daily Activities



6. Main Challenges



7. The authors Perspective



8. Appendix



9. Glossary of Terms



10. List of Companies



Companies Mentioned



ADInstruments

Advanced Brain Monitoring

ANT Neuro

Artinis Medical Systems B.V

Bee Medic

Biopac Systems Inc

BioSemi

Blackrock Microsystems

Brain Homecare

Brain Products

Brain Rhythm Inc

BrainCo/ BrainRobotics

BrainGate

BrainMaster Technologies Inc

Brainno Science Technology

Brainquiry

Brainscope

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

Cognionics

Compumedics Neuroscan

CoolTool

Cortech Solutions Inc.

Electrical Geodesics Inc.

Electro-cap International Inc.

Emotiv

EyeMynd

Facebook

FocusBand

G.Tec

Greentek

Inteliclinic

InteraXon

iWinks

Jordan NeuroScience Inc

Kernel

KoKoon

Macrotellect

MAG & More

mBrainTrain

MindMaze

MindMedia

Mindo

Mitsar Medical

myBrain Technologies

Narbis

Neurable

Neuroelectrics Barcelona

NeuroLutions

Neurosky

Neurowear

Nihon Kohden Corporation

NIRx

Nova Tech EEG

NR Sign OpenBCI

Qingdao Bright

Quantum Applied Science and Research,Inc.

Rythm

Samsung

Sense Diagnostics

Synchron Med Inc

Tesla

Thought Technology

Versus Headset

Wearable Sensin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkm0dd

