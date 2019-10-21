Worldwide Brain-Computer Interface Systems Development Report 2019 with Focus on the Main Players Such as Tesla and Facebook
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development of Worldwide Brain-Computer Interface Systems and Main Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Leading international companies such as Tesla and Facebook have successively announced plans to develop BCI (Brain-Computer Interface) technology and applications, indicating a constant increase in the importance of BCI. This report analyzes 62 BCI companies in the world from technological development, product portfolios, and application development perspectives to provide insights into the current status of BCI technology and its applications.
List of Topics
- Introduction of BCI (Brain-Computer Interface) and includes an overview of major players and their technological development
- BCI companies' product portfolios in head-mounted devices, software, electrodes, BCI systems, and bio-sensors
- BCI applications in entertainment/gaming, personal training, education, and daily activities
- Two main challenges facing existing BCI companies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction of BCI
2. Introduction of Major BCI Companies
3. Technological Development of BCI Companies
4. BCI Companies &; Product Portfolios
4.1 Head-mounted Devices:
4.2 Software:
4.3 Electrodes:
4.4 BCI Systems:
4.5 Bio-sensors:
5. BCI Applications
5.1 Entertainment/Gaming
5.2 Personal Training
5.3 Education
5.4 Daily Activities
6. Main Challenges
7. The authors Perspective
8. Appendix
9. Glossary of Terms
10. List of Companies
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkm0dd
