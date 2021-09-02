Worldwide Breathing Circuits Industry to 2026 - Featuring Armstrong Medical, Bio-med Devices and Smiths Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breathing Circuits Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breathing circuits market reached a value of US$ 1.03 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Breathing circuits, also known as breathing systems, are medical devices that serve as an interface between a patient and the anesthesia machine. They deliver and remove expired gas and allow assisted and controlled respiration to the patient. They help in converting the steady gas output of a machine to a flow and pressure cycle, which is consonant with the human breathing cycle. Therefore, they are utilized in gas sampling, and the monitoring of airway pressure, flow, and volume. Breathing circuits comprise breathing tubes, adjustable pressure limiting valves, reservoir bags, connectors, and adaptors, which help in delivering oxygen and administering anesthetic gases and vapors to patients.



The rising number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for breathing circuits around the globe. Breathing circuits are used in operating rooms, post-operative care units, conveyance rooms and intensive care units (ICUs) to support the breathing of the patient. They also minimize the risk of contamination from the surroundings and cross-contamination between patients. Other than this, the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and obstructive sleep apnea, is also impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and the escalating number of surgical procedures are positively influencing the demand for breathing circuits. Apart from this, several key players are providing moisture filters, innovative tubes, and heat face masks to enhance the comfort and care provided to the patient. This, along with increasing investments for improving the healthcare infrastructure, is expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ambu A/S, Armstrong Medical Ltd., BD (Becton Dickinson and Company), Bio-Med Devices, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Smiths Group Plc, Teleflex Incorporated, WilMarc LLC., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global breathing circuits market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global breathing circuits market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the circuit type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global breathing circuits market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

