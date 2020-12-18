Worldwide Building Information Modeling Industry to 2025 - Featuring ABB, AECOM and Autodesk Among Others
Dec 18, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Information Modeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global building information modeling market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Building information modeling (BIM) refers to software that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals adequate insights to plan, design, construct and manage buildings and infrastructure. It enables them to collaborate and create an accurate virtual model of a building and exchange data between different project parties. It aids in analyzing the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the construction, such as cost estimation, time requirement, and component procurement. Besides this, it also helps in undertaking operations post project completion, such as maintenance issues and project lifecycle management.
Due to rapid urbanization and a growing population, there is a significant rise in construction activities across the globe. This, in confluence with the increasing infrastructural projects, is positively influencing the sales of BIM solutions. Moreover, there is an increase in the adoption of BIM on account of its numerous advantages over other existing tools, such as CAD systems and paper-based design and modeling. For instance, it facilitates users to create an accurate and precise geometric virtual model with all the components and structures involved. Apart from this, technological advancements enabling data management at remote servers and inter-coordination between users is strengthening the market growth.
Factors such as improving construction productivity, increasing trend of the internet of things (IoT) and stringent regulations about the usage of BIM by governments are also fueling the market growth. However, the market is experiencing a decline in the sales of BIM software on account of the surging cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lockdowns implemented by various countries and consequent halt in construction projects worldwide. The market is expected to experience growth once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global building information modeling market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., AECOM, Autodesk Inc., Aveva Group Plc (Schneider Electric), Beck Technology Ltd., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE and Trimble Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global building information modeling market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global building information modeling market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the offering type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global building information modeling market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
