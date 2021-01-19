Worldwide Butane Industry to 2026 - Players Include Valero Energy, Sinopec and Exxon Mobil Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Butane Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global butane market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global butane market to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on butane market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on butane market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global butane market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global butane market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the butane market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the butane market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global butane market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Butane Market Highlights

2.2. Butane Market Projection

2.3. Butane Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Butane Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Butane Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Butane Market



4. Butane Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Butane Market by Application

5.1. LPG

5.2. Petrochemicals

5.3. Refineries

5.4. Others



6. Global Butane Market by Region 2020-2026

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Butane Market by Application

6.1.2. North America Butane Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Butane Market by Application

6.2.2. Europe Butane Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Butane Market by Application

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Butane Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Butane Market by Application

6.4.2. RoW Butane Market by Sub-region



7. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Butane Market

7.2. Companies Profiled

7.2.1. Valero Energy Corporation

7.2.2. Sinopec Group

7.2.3. Exxon Mobil Corp.

7.2.4. Chevron Corp.

7.2.5. British Petroleum

7.2.6. ConocoPhillips Inc.

7.2.7. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

7.2.8. Total S.A

7.2.9. China National Petroleum Corp.

7.2.10. Praxair



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8y1ow

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

