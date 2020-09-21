Worldwide Cards & Payments Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cards & payments market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global cards & payments market is expected to grow from $721.9 billion in 2019 to $722.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $909.1 billion in 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cards & payments market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The cards & payments market section of the report gives context. It compares the cards & payments market with other segments of the lending and payments market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, cards & payments indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global cards & payments market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global cards & payments market. South America was the smallest region in the global cards & payments market.



The global payments industry has witnessed rapid increase in the adoption of EMV technology. This growth is driven by a higher level of data security offered by EMV chip and PIN cards as compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. EMV is a security standard for various payment cards including debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards. The chip carries data of the cardholder and the account, which is protected using both hardware and software security measures. According to global technical body EMVCo, the number of EMV chip payment cards across the world reached 4.8 billion by the end of 2015. In line with the rest of the world, the adoption rate of EMV chip payment cards has steadily grown across various regions in world, reaching 71.7% in Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean region, 61.2% in Africa and the Middle East region, and 32.7% in Asia-Pacific region.



The cards and payments market consists of sales of cards and payments services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in storing, processing and transmitting payment card data. The card and payments industry includes issuing and acquiring banks, card processing and issuing companies, payment processing institutions such as banks, and non-banking financial corporations. Revenues generated from the cards and payments market include the processing and services fees or commissions levied by the banks and financial institutions for payment processing. This market excludes interest charged by the banks on credit cards or other cards.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Cards & Payments Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Cards & Payments Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Cards & Payments Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Cards & Payments Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Cards & Payments Market Trends And Strategies



8. Cards & Payments Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Cards & Payments Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Cards & Payments Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Cards & Payments Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Cards & Payments Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Cards & Payments Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Cards & Payments Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Cards & Payments Market, Segmentation By Institution Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Cards & Payments Market Segments

11.1. Global Cards Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Credit Card; Debit Card; Charge Card; Prepaid Card

11.2. Global Payments Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - B2B; B2C; C2C; C2B



12. Cards & Payments Market Metrics

12.1. Cards & Payments Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Cards & Payments Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Cards & Payments Market



14. Western Europe Cards & Payments Market



15. Eastern Europe Cards & Payments Market



16. North America Cards & Payments Market



17. South America Cards & Payments Market



18. Middle East Cards & Payments Market



19. Africa Cards & Payments Market



20. Cards & Payments Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. American Express Company

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products And Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Visa

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products And Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Bank of America

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products And Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. PayPal

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products And Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Mastercard

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products And Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cards & Payments Market



22. Market Background: Lending And Payments Market

22.1. Lending And Payments Market Characteristics

22.2. Lending And Payments Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Lending And Payments Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Lending And Payments Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Lending And Payments Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Cards & Payments Market In 2023- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Cards & Payments Market In 2023- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Cards & Payments Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



American Express Company

Visa

Bank of America

PayPal

Mastercard

