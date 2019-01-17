Worldwide Caustic Soda Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast to 2025 - Leading Players are Tosoh Corporation, BASF SE, SABIC, and Inovyn ChlorVinyls Limited

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Caustic Soda Market by Form, by Application, by Region - Size and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Caustic Soda market report provides analysis for the period 2014-2025, wherein the period from 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2017 as base year.

The market study reveals that the global caustic soda market is expected to rise over a CAGR of 5.06% during 2018-2025 in terms of value & over a CAGR of 3.18% in terms of volume. The market is expected to reach around USD 57 Billion by 2025. This growth is driven by a number of reasons such as rising demand for Alumina in the Industry.

Key Findings



The demand for global caustic soda market is expected to grow at a significant rate, during forecast period. Caustic Soda is witnessing tremendous growth due to factors such as growing demand from the chemical industry.



Thus, the manufacturing companies across the world are investing more on producing caustic soda by increasing the production capacity or opening up new production plant, to cater to the rising demand from various sections of the industry as caustic soda is used in a wide variety of products and industries.



Global Caustic Soda market is expected to rise over a CAGR of 5.06% & 3.18% by value and volume respectively, during the forecast period, 2018-2025.



Solid form of Caustic Soda is the largest contributor, in terms of value and volume, as compared to liquid form. It is expected to rise with CAGR over 5.17% by value and over 3.64% by volume during the forecast period, 2018-2025.



Global Caustic Soda market from various applications is estimated to rise with a CAGR over 5.06% during the period of 2018-2025 with Textiles and Pulp & Paper being the highest revenue contributors of over 6.16% CAGR and 5.34% CAGR respectively.



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Caustic Soda market and is expected to propel with a CAGR over 5.13% by value and with a CAGR over 3.71% by volume during the forecast period, 2018-2025 with China being the fastest growing market having a CAGR over 5.36% and expected to reach a revenue of around USD 30 billion by the end of 2025.



Competitive Dynamics



The global Caustic Soda market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are BASF SE, SABIC, Tosoh Corporation, DowDupont, Inovyn ChlorVinyls Limited, etc.



Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in February, 2018, Inovyn ChlorVinyls Limited invested in the expansion of their production of caustic soda to cater to the rising demands by customers in Scandinavia, Europe.

Key Stakeholders

Tosoh Corporation

BASF SE

SABIC

Inovyn ChlorVinyls Limited

Topics Covered



1. Research Framework

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions & Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Caustic Soda Industry Insights

4.1. Industry ecosystem analysis

4.1.1. Vendor matrix

4.2. Regulatory framework

4.3. Raw material analysis

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Industry impact and forces

4.5.1. Growth drivers

4.5.1.1. Growing demand for alumina

4.5.1.2. Rising usage of paper and paperboards

4.5.1.3. Increasing application of caustic soda in Chemical Industry

4.6. Industry challenges

4.6.1. Energy Intensive Production process

4.7. Company market share analysis, 2017

4.8. Growth potential analysis, 2017

4.9. Porter's analysis

4.10. PESTEL analysis



5. Global Caustic Soda Market Overview

5.1. Market size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

5.1.2. By Volume(Million Tons)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Form

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.3. By Region



6. Caustic Soda Market, By Form

6.1. Key Form trends, 2017

6.2. Solid

6.3. Liquid



7. Caustic Soda Plastics Market, By Application

7.1. Key application trends, 2017

7.2. Pulp & paper

7.3. Alumina

7.4. Organic

7.5. Soaps/Detergent

7.6. Inorganics

7.7. Water Treatment

7.8. Textiles

7.9. Pharmaceuticals

7.10. Others



8. Caustic Soda Plastics Market, By Region

8.1. Key Regional trends, 2017

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. LATAM

8.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA)



9. Company Profiles

9.1. DowDupont

9.2. Axiall Corporation

9.3. Solvay SA

9.4. Formosa Plastics Corporation

9.5. Occidental Petroleum Corporation

9.6. Olin Corporation

9.7. Covestro AG

9.8. TATA Chemicals Ltd.

9.9. Tosoh Corporation

9.10. SABIC

9.11. AkzoNobel N.V.

9.12. Inovyn ChlorVinyls Limited

9.13. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

9.14. BASF SE



10. Strategic Recommendations



