Worldwide CBD Skin Care Industry to 2026 - Government Funding and Support Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBD Skin Care Market: Report By Source (Hemp, and Marijuana), By Type (Oils, Creams & Moisturizers, Masks & Serums, and Cleansers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the CBD skin care market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market and contains thoughtful facts, insights, historical data, statistically backed and industry-validated market figures. It also contains estimates using a right set of expectations and procedures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).



The global CBD skin care market valued around USD 230 Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 30.5 % between 2019 & 2026. The global CBD skin care market is projected to have maximum demand owing to the legalization of cannabis or marijuana in several countries. The rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of the CBD infused personal care products owing to its antioxidant properties is likely to drive the global CBD skin care market within the forecast period. Geographically, North America is projected to have a maximum market share within the forecast timeframe owing to the high demand and legalization of cannabis in Canada and U.S. For instance, about 33 states in U.S. and District of Colombia have legalized the cannabis in the U.S. which in turn is becoming the largest market for CBD skin care. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years.



The study contains drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the CBD skin care market along with the impact they have on the market. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the CBD skin care market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porter's five forces model for the market. The report offers exhaustive analysis of macro-economic indicators, market trends, and governing factors along with market attractiveness. The report also includes the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers the product portfolio of various companies.



The study provides a decisive view on the CBD skin care market by segmenting the market on application and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The source segment is divided into hemp, and marijuana. The type segment is divided into oils, creams & moisturizers, masks & serums, and cleansers.The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global CBD skin care market. The key players operating in the global CBD skin care market are Cannuka LLC.; Elixinol Global Limited; Kiehl's LLC; Endoca LL; Lord Jones; VERTLYBALM; Medical Marijuana Inc.; Kapu Maku LLC; and Leef Organics.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description and Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. CBD Skin Care Market, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

2.2. CBD Skin Care Market: Snapshot



Chapter 3. CBD Skin Care Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. CBD Skin Care Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits of CBD infused personal care products

3.3. Restraints

3.4. Opportunity

3.4.1. Government funding and support

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.6.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Source

3.6.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Type

3.6.3. Market attractiveness analysis by Region



Chapter 4. CBD Skin Care Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global CBD Skin Care Market: company market share, 2018

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions &mergers

4.2.2. New Source launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



Chapter 5. Global CBD Skin Care Market -Source Analysis

5.1. Global CBD Skin Care Market overview: By Source type

5.1.1. Global CBD Skin Care Market share, By Source,2018 and 2026

5.2. Hemp

5.2.1. Global CBD Skin Care Market by Hemp, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Marijuana

5.4. Global CBD Skin Care Market by Marijuana, 2016-2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Global CBD Skin Care Market -Type Analysis

6.1. Global CBD Skin Care Market overview: By Type

6.1.1. Global CBD Skin Care Market share, By Type, 2018 and 2026

6.2. Oils

6.2.1. Global CBD Skin Care Market By Oils, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Creams &Moisturizers

6.3.1. Global CBD Skin Care Market By Creams &Moisturizers, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Masks &Serums

6.4.1. Global CBD Skin Care Market By Masks &Serums, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.5. Cleansers

6.6. Global CBD Skin Care Market By Cleansers, 2016-2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Global CBD Skin Care Market - Regional Analysis

7.1. Global CBD Skin Care Market overview: by Region

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. The Middle East and Africa



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Cannuka LLC.

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Source Portfolio

8.1.4. Business Strategy

8.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2. Elixinol Global Limited

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Source Portfolio

8.2.4. Business Strategy

8.2.5. Recent Developments

8.3. Kiehl's LLC

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Source Portfolio

8.3.4. Business Strategy

8.3.5. Recent Developments

8.4. Endoca LL

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Source Portfolio

8.4.4. Business Strategy

8.4.5. Recent Developments

8.5. Lord Jones

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Source Portfolio

8.5.4. Business Strategy

8.5.5. Recent Development

8.6. VERTLYBALM

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Source Portfolio

8.6.4. Business Strategy

8.6.5. Recent Development

8.7. Medical Marijuana Inc.

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Source Portfolio

8.7.4. Business Strategy

8.7.5. Recent Development

8.8. Kapu Maku LLC

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Source Portfolio

8.8.4. Business Strategy

8.8.5. Recent Development

8.9. Leef Organics

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Source Portfolio

8.9.4. Business Strategy

8.9.5. Recent Development



