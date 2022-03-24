Worldwide Cell and Gene Therapy Industry to 2030 - Players Include Amgen, Biogen and Bluebird Bio Among Others

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy World Market and Market Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines developments in cell and gene therapy markets by condition/disorder, including principal products, trends in research and development, market breakdown of cell and gene therapies, regional market summary, and competitor summary.

Cell and Gene Therapy World Market and Market Potential presents the market in segments that provide an overview of disease epidemiology, market estimates and forecasts, and competitive summary of leading providers:

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Summary by Product Segment, 2021-2031 ($ millions) (Dermatological, Cardiovascular - Blood, Oncology, Ophthalmic, Musculoskeletal, Other conditions, Total Market)

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Summary by Method, 2021-2031 ($ millions) (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Total Market)

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Summary by Geographical Region, 2021-2031 ($ millions) ( United States , Europe /European Union, Other Countries, Global Market)

Estimated Cell and Gene Therapy Sales by Leading Competitor, 2021 Sales ($ millions)

The following conditions/disorders are covered:



Dermatology, including:

Dermatology Cell and Gene Therapy Markets by Product Type, Estimated 2021 and Projected 2026 and 2031 ($ millions) (Stem cells, Skin cells)

Dermatology Cell and Gene Therapy Market by General Indication, Estimated 2021, Projected 2026 and 2031 ($ millions) (Wound healing/treatment, Other indications [wrinkles, scar treatment])

Dermatology Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Country/Region, Estimated 2021, Projected 2026 and 2031 ($ millions) ( United States , Europe /European Union, S. Korea, Other countries)

, /European Union, S. Korea, Other countries) Dermatology Cell and Gene Therapy Competitor Market Share, Reported and Estimated 2021 ($ millions)

Cardiovascular and Blood Disorders, including:

Cardiovascular and Blood Disorders Cell and Gene Therapy Markets by Product Type, Estimated 2021 and Projected 2026 and 2031 ($ millions) (Stem cells, Gene therapy, Other cell therapies; Stromal cells)

Cardiovascular and Blood Disorders Cell and Gene Therapy Market by General Indication, Estimated 2021, Projected 2026 and 2031 ($ millions) (Cardiac disorders, Vascular disorders, Blood disorders, Hypercholesterolemia)

Cardiovascular and Blood Disorders Cell and Gene Therapy Market Summary by Geographic Region, Estimated 2021 and Projected 2026, 2030 ($ millions) ( United States , Europe , S. Korea, Japan , ROW)

Oncology, including:

Oncology Cell and Gene Therapy Markets by Product Type, Estimated 2021 and Projected 2026 and 2031 ($ millions) (CAR-T, Cell immunotherapy, Gene therapy, Other cell therapy)

Oncology Cell and Gene Therapy Market by General Indication, Estimated 2021, Projected 2026 and 2031 ($ millions) (Blood cancers, Prostate cancer, Melanoma, Other cancers)

Oncology Cell and Gene Therapy Market Summary by Geographic Region, Estimated 2021 and Projected 2026, 2030 ($ millions) ( United States , Europe , ROW)

, , ROW) Oncology Cell and Gene Therapy Competitor Market Share, Reported and Estimated 2021 ($ millions)

Ophthalmic Conditions, including:

Ophthalmology Cell and Gene Therapy Markets by Product Type, Estimated 2021 and Projected 2026 and 2031 ($ millions) (Stem cells, Gene therapy, Other cell therapy)

Ophthalmology Cell and Gene Therapy Market Summary by Geographic Region, Estimated 2021 and Projected 2026, 2030 ($ millions) ( United States , Europe , Other countries)

Musculoskeletal Conditions and Disorders, including:

Musculoskeletal Cell Therapy Market, Estimated 2021 and Projected 2026 and 2031 ($ millions)

Musculoskeletal Cell and Gene Therapy Market by General Indication, Estimated 2021, Projected 2026 and 2031 ($ millions) (Cartilage Defect/Damage Repair, Bone Defect/Damage Repair, Others [tendon damage, osteoarthritis])

Musculoskeletal Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Country/Region, Estimated 2021, Projected 2026 and 2031 ($ millions) ( United States , Europe /European Union, S. Korea, Other countries)

, /European Union, S. Korea, Other countries) Musculoskeletal Cell Therapy Competitor Market Share, Reported and Estimated 2021 ($ millions)

Other Conditions, including:

Other Conditions Cell and Gene Therapy Markets by Product Type, Estimated 2021 and Projected 2026 and 2031 ($ millions) (Cell therapy, Gene therapy, Gene-modified cell therapy)

Other Conditions Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Country/Region, Estimated 2021, Projected 2026 and 2031 ($ millions) ( United States , Europe /European Union, S. Korea, Other countries)

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION TO CELL AND GENE THERAPY

CHAPTER 3: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKETS IN DERMATOLOGY OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKETS IN CARDIOVASCULAR AND BLOOD DISORDERS



CHAPTER 5: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKETS IN ONCOLOGY

CHAPTER 6: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKETS IN OPHTHALMIC CONDITIONS



CHAPTER 7: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKETS IN MUSCULOSKELETAL CONDITIONS AND DISORDERS

CHAPTER 9: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKETS IN OTHER CONDITIONS



CHAPTER 10: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKET REVIEW

CHAPTER 11: MARKET PARTICIPANTS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blc61a

