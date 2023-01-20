Worldwide Cell Harvester Industry to 2028 - Increasing Investments in Cell-Based Research and Regenerative Medicine Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Harvester Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Type (Displacement Collector, Therapy Collector), By Modality (Automated, Manual, Auto-trap), By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell harvester market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028. The rising organ transplantation procedure rate along with improving healthcare expenditure is anticipated to augment the growth of the global cell harvester market.

Besides, growing prevalence of blood related diseases including blood cancer, and chronic conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, among others, are surging the growth of the market.

Moreover, increasing investments in cell-based research and regenerative medicine are some other major factors which are expected to propel the growth of the market. Increasing expansion of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries is expected to fuel the market growth in the next five years.



Cell harvesters are used for cell harvesting process and are compatible with a wide range of assays. They help prepare regenerative cells which are further used in transplantation and to repair the affected organs. Cell harvesters are also used to treat burn cases as they form grafting new skin cells. They can also be used in eye disease treatment. With thriving biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry, the global cell harvester market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.



Global cell harvester market can be segmented into type, modality, application, end user and region. Based on modality, the market is segmented into automated, manual and auto-trap. Among them, the manual cell harvesters are expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period owing to their ease of use and low price as compared to other harvesters.



Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the global cell harvester market in 2022. This is attributed to the increasing acceptance of cell harvesting technology in the region. The region is further expected to dominate the global cell harvester market through 2028 as it is witnessing increasing expenditure on healthcare sector.



Major companies operating in global cell harvester market include Human Med AG, ADS Biotec Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Cytiva, TERUMO BCT, INC., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, Gasser Apparatebau und Laborzubehor, Sartorius AG, Cox Scientific Ltd., and Pall Corporation. Key players are adopting organic growth strategies like new product launches to increase their share in the global market.

