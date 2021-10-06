Worldwide Chlor-alkali Production to Surpass 500 million tons by 2031 from under 400 million ton in 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the global chlor-alkali market is estimated to value US$ 84 Bn in 2021. With growing demand for chlor-alkali products in chemical industry, the market is set to register a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2031, surpassing a valuation of US$ 143 Bn by 2031.

The swift expansion of chlor-alkali market can be attributed to the rising demand for chlorine and sodium hydroxide (Caustic soda) across for application across diverse industries. These chemicals are extensively used in a wide range of applications, ranging from production of plastics to paper and pulp manufacturing.

Chlorine, one of the primary products of chlor-alkali process, has a multitude of uses. It is increasingly utilized in the product of vinyl, antiseptics, and insecticides. Besides this, the study forecast chlorine application to soar in wastewater treatment and manufacturing of medicines in the coming years.

Similarly, application of caustic soda across in metallurgy, alumina production, various household products and food processing is driving the market globally.

Request a report sample to gain compressive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4672

According to the Eurochlor, European chlorine production reached 850,820 tons in July 2021 while caustic soda production was estimated to be around 207,739 tons in December 2020. This is indicative of a conducive environment for growth of the market in Europe.

As per the report, the chlor-alkali for vinyl production segment is likely to exhibit maximum growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) across the construction industry. As per Fact.MR, trade value of vinyl chloride polymers and other olefins is expected to be worth US$ 20.48 Bn in 2021.

Owing to the large-scale production and consumption of chlor-alkali products, Asia will lead the chlor-alkali market during the forecast period.

"As application of chlor-alkali rises steadily across various sectors, manufacturers are expected to focus on capacity expansion. Besides setting up new facilities, they are likely to explore opportunities for growth in untapped market. This also will help them gain competitive edge," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Chlor-alkali Market Survey

With expanding wastewater treatment facilities and increasing production of aluminum & paper, Asia is expected to lead the chlor-alkali market, accounting around 40% of the revenue.

is expected to lead the chlor-alkali market, accounting around 40% of the revenue. Within Asia , China will emerge as the most lucrative market for chlor-alkali.

, will emerge as the most lucrative market for chlor-alkali. North America is anticipated to account for around 35% of the global market share through 2031.

is anticipated to account for around 35% of the global market share through 2031. Owing to strong presence of the chemical industry, the U.S. will continue to dominate the North America market during the forecast period.

market during the forecast period. Based on product type, chlorine-based chlor-alkali will account for more than 50% market share by the end of 2031.

By application, chlor-alkali for vinyl production segment is slated to surge at 4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Key Drivers

Rising demand for chlorine and caustic soda in various industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, paper, and chemicals is driving the chlor-alkali market

Rapid shift from diaphragm and mercury cell systems to membrane cell process in order to tackle the mercury pollution levels is expected to bode well for the market.

To gain in-depth insights on Chlor-alkali Market, request methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4672

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the chlor-alkali market are focusing on increasing their production capacity by establishing new facilities. They have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches, collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

In June 2021 , Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Reliance Industries Ltd. Signed an agreement to join a new world-scale Chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility at TAZIZ in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi . Under the agreement, TAZIZ and Reliance will construct an integrated plant with a capacity to produce 940000 metric tons per year (m.t./yr) of chlor-alkali, 1.1 million m.t/yr of ethylene dichloride and 360,00 m .t./yr of PVC annually.

, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Reliance Industries Ltd. Signed an agreement to join a new world-scale Chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility at TAZIZ in Ruwais, . Under the agreement, TAZIZ and Reliance will construct an integrated plant with a capacity to produce 940000 metric tons per year (m.t./yr) of chlor-alkali, 1.1 million m.t/yr of ethylene dichloride and .t./yr of PVC annually. In January 2021 , INOVYN, one of the world's leading chlor-alakali technology solution providers was selected by Koyuncu Group to supply chlor-alkali technology as part of a €16 million investment at a new production facility in Konya province, Turkey . INOVYN will provide state of the art BICHLOR bipolar electrolysers for a new 33,000 square meter facility that will produce chlorine, caustic, sodium hypochlorite and hydrochloric acid

Some of the prominent players operating in the chlor-alkali market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Solvay SA

AGC Inc.

Dow Inc.

Tronox Limited

Tata Chemicals Limited

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Axiall Chemicals

BorsodChem

Olin Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Hanwha Solutions Corporation

INOVYN

Nirma Limited

Ciner

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Solvay SA

Akzo Nobel SA

More Insights on the Global Chlor-Alkali Sales Outlook

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of chlor-alkali market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for chlor-alkali with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product

Chlorine-based Chlor-Alkali

Caustic Soda-based Chlor-Alkali

Soda Ash-based Chlor-Alkali

Application

Chlor-Alkali for Glass Manufacturing

Chlor-Alkali for Vinyl Production

Chlor-Alkali for Organic Chemical Production

Chlor-Alkali for Inorganic Chemicals Production

Chlor-Alkali for Pulp & Paper Production

Chlor-Alkali for Chlorinated Intermediates

Chlor-Alkali for Water Treatment

Chlor-Alkali for Other Applications

Key Questions Covered in the Chlor-Alkali Sales Outlook Report

The report offers insight into chlor-alkali demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for chlor-alkali market between 2021 and 2031

Chlor-alkali market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Chlor-alkali market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Sodium Chlorate Market- The rise of the chemical and paper & pulp industries is largely to blame for the increase in sodium chlorate demand. In the paper and pulp sector, sodium chlorate is widely used as a bleaching agent. Furthermore, it is commonly used as a low-cost oxidizing agent in the chemical sector. Due to reduced activity across businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, price changes have been noted in recent times in the 2nd quarter of FY2020. Overall, the market is expected to show indications of improvement. The paper and pulp sector accounts for the majority of the market.

Mercuric Chloride Market- Mercuric chloride (HgCl2), also known as mercury bichloride or corrosive sublimate, is a white crystalline solid with the ability to kill microorganisms and germs in the body, water, blood cells, and other surfaces. Mercuric chloride is used in a variety of applications such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, water treatment, wood preservatives, photography, fungicides, disinfectants, and others to improve performance and create chances for the mercuric chloride market to grow. Mercuric chloride is expected to develop significantly because to its ability to prevent inanimate infections and fungicides.

Water Treatment Membrane Market- Growing industrial operations has resulted in increase in the amount of harmful and toxic effluents emitted into the environment. In addition, the use of agrochemicals on agricultural land has increased dramatically. As a result, water contamination and degradation have reached new heights. This necessitates major technological breakthroughs as well as the installation of efficient water treatment systems. One of the most efficient solutions for such issues has been the development of water treatment membranes. As a result, the increase in industrial operations is the driving force behind the product's demand.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]





SOURCE Fact.MR