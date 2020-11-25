Worldwide Clinical Nutrition Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Nutrition Market By Route of Administration (Oral Endoscopic, Gastrotomy, Jejunostomy Intravenous, Others), By Nutrition Type (Enteral Nutrition, Parental Nutrition), By Application, By End User, By Substrates, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Nutrition Market is estimated to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period owing to increasing cases of chronic diseases and increasing awareness pertaining to health and fitness among people. Clinical nutrition helps to keep patients healthy as they contain adequate supplements like minerals, vitamins and others. They assist to recover metabolic system of the body. If a person lacks adequate amount of nutrients in his/her diet, then they are asked to take clinical nutrients. Further, high birth rate and higher number of premature births in addition to growing geriatric population is anticipated to propel the growth of the Global Clinical Nutrition Market. However, lack of awareness about clinical nutrients might hamper the growth of the market.



The Global Clinical Nutrition Market is segmented based on route of administration, nutrition type, application, end-user, substrates, company and region. In terms of nutrition type, the market is segmented into enteral nutrition and parental nutrition. Enteral nutrition is further segmented into oral nutrition supplements and tube feeding while parental nutrition is segmented into supplemental parenteral nutrition, total parenteral nutrition, all-in-one system and multiple bottle system. The enteral nutrition segment is expected to account for the largest clinical nutrition market share during the forecast years on account of ease of administration and wide availability for products like powders, capsules, soft gels, and liquids. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into infant & child, adults and geriatrics. Infant & child nutrition led the clinical nutrition market in 2019 on the back of increasing demand for disease or disorder specific nutrition for children, especially in developing economies.



Major players operating in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market include Abbott Nutrition, Meiji Co., Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Claris Lifesciences Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft, Nutricia Ltd, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Lonza Group AG, Fresenius-kabi, Vesco Medical, Nestle Health Science, BASF SE, Cook Medical, Conmed and others. The market players are opting for strategies like partnership, collaboration, expansion and acquisition to increase their share in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Clinical Nutrition Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Clinical Nutrition Market based on route of administration, nutrition type, application, end-users, substrates, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Clinical Nutrition Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Clinical Nutrition Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Clinical Nutrition Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Clinical Nutrition Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Route of Administration (Oral Endoscopic, Gastrotomy, Jejunostomy Intravenous, Others)

6.2.2. By Nutrition Type

6.2.2.1. Enteral Nutrition (Oral Nutrition Supplements, Tube Feeding)

6.2.2.2. Parental Nutrition (Supplemental Parenteral nutrition, Total Parenteral Nutrition; All-in-one system, Multiple bottle system)

6.2.3. By Application (Metabolic Disorders, Eating Disorders, Stages of Development and Recovery, Others)

6.2.4. By End User (Infant & Child, Adults, Geriatrics)

6.2.5. By Substrates (Energy, Carbohydrates, Lipids, Proteins & amino acids, Water & electrolyte, Dietary fiber, Antioxidants)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Abbott Nutrition

14.2.2. Meiji Co., Ltd.

14.2.3. Baxter International Inc.

14.2.4. Claris Lifesciences Ltd.

14.2.5. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

14.2.6. B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft

14.2.7. Nutricia Ltd

14.2.8. Mead Johnson Nutrition Co

14.2.9. Lonza Group AG

14.2.10. Fresenius-kabi

14.2.11. Vesco Medical

14.2.12. Nestle Health Science

14.2.13. BASF SE

14.2.14. Cook Medical

14.2.15. Conmed



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



