Worldwide Clinical Workflow Solutions Industry to 2025 - Featuring Epic Systems, Cerner & GE Healthcare Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Workflow Solutions Market by Product (Data Integration, Nurse Call Systems, Rounding Solutions, Patient Flow Management, Enterprise Reporting) End Users (Hospitals, Long-term Care, Ambulatory Care Centers) Covid-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical workflow solutions market is projected to reach USD 18.18 billion by 2025 from USD 9.10 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is driven by the implementation of government initiatives supporting the adoption of HCIT solutions, advantages of clinical workflow solutions in enhancing patient care and safety, increasing patient volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, and the rising need to curtail healthcare costs. However, factors such as the requirement of high investments in IT infrastructure and interoperability issues are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The enterprise reporting & analytics solutions segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of products, the clinical workflow solutions market is segmented into workflow automation solutions, care collaboration solutions, real-time communication solutions, data integration solutions, and enterprise reporting and analytics solutions. The enterprise reporting & analytics solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the clinical workflow solutions market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely driven by government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing pressure to curb healthcare costs and, increasing venture capital investments.



Need to manage regulatory compliance and favorable government initiatives are driving market growth for EMR integration solutions.

On the basis of products, the data integration solutions segment is further sub-segmented into EMR integration solutions and Medical image integration solutions. The EMR integration solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the data integration market during the forecast period. The increasing volume of medical records, which requires proper management and storage, the need for a secure electronic patient record compliant and the demand for streamlined clinical and administrative processes with content-centric automation are accelerating the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Latin America region is likely to be a revenue pocket for players operating in the clinical workflow solutions market

Even though North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global clinical workflow solutions market in 2018, Latin America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing government initiatives for eHealth, subsequent improvements in the healthcare infrastructure in emerging LATAM countries, rising medical tourism, and growing demand for quality healthcare are factors driving the growth of this regional segment.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Overview

4.2 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Regional Mix: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market (2020-2025)

4.4 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages of Clinical Workflow Solutions in Enhancing Patient Care and Safety

5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for HCIT Adoption

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Ehrs and Other HCIT Solutions

5.2.1.4 Increasing Patient Volume Due to the Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Covid-19

5.2.1.5 Rising Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement of High Initial Investments in IT Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Interoperability Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Low Doctor-To-Patient Ratio Leading to Increased Dependency on Healthcare IT Solutions

5.2.3.3 Growing Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Data Security

5.2.4.2 Lack of Trained Healthcare IT Professionals

5.2.4.3 Reluctance to Use Clinical Workflow Solutions Over Conventional Practices



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Electronic Equipment and Components

6.1.2 Connectivity Technologies

6.1.3 Hardware and Software

6.1.4 System Integration and Services

6.1.5 Application/Use Cases

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Integrated Systems to Reduce Healthcare Costs and Improve Care Quality

6.2.2 Increasing Preference for Cloud-Based Solutions

6.2.3 Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics

6.2.4 Impact of Covid-19 on the Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

6.3 HCIT Expenditure Analysis

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 HCIT Adoption Trends in the Us



7 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Data Integration Solutions

7.2.1 Emr Integration Solutions

7.2.1.1 Adoption of Solutions Has Grown Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic

7.2.2 Medical Image Integration Solutions

7.2.2.1 Use of Medical Image Integration Solutions is Expected to Provide Evidence-Based Patient Care and Reduce Overall Costs

7.3 Real-Time Communication Solutions

7.3.1 Nurse Call Alert Systems

7.3.1.1 Nurse Call Alert-As-A-Service Model Eliminates the Capital Expenditure Associated With Integrating These Solutions

7.3.2 Unified Communication Solutions

7.3.2.1 Upload of Highly Sensitive Patient Information to the Cloud is Posing Challenges to the Adoption of Ucaas

7.4 Workflow Automation Solutions

7.4.1 Patient Flow Management Solutions

7.4.1.1 Use of Hybrid Rtls Technology is Expected to Aid in Better Patient Flow Management

7.4.2 Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions

7.4.2.1 Use of Predictive Analytics in Nurse & Staff Scheduling is Growing at a Rapid Rate

7.5 Care Collaboration Solutions

7.5.1 Medication Administration Solutions

7.5.1.1 Up to Two-Thirds of All Prescription Medications Recorded Have One or More Errors

7.5.2 Perinatal Care Management Solutions

7.5.2.1 Favorable Support for Perinatal Care Management Will Drive Market Growth

7.5.3 Rounding Solutions

7.5.3.1 the Emergence of Remote Rounding Tools for Covid-19 Patients is Creating Opportunities for Players

7.5.4 Other Care Collaboration Solutions

7.6 Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions

7.6.1 Care Teams Can Utilize Information from These Tools in Resource Allocation and Planning During Covid-19



8 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Large Patient Pool Due to the Covid-19 Outbreak is Driving the Adoption of Clinical Workflow Solutions in Hospitals

8.3 Long-Term Care Facilities

8.3.1 Growing Geriatric Population to Support the Growth of This End-User Segment

8.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.4.1 Need to Reduce the Increasing Healthcare Costs is Supporting the Growth of this Segment



9 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations



11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Stars

11.2.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.3 Pervasive

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.3.1 Nurse Call Alert Systems Market

11.4 Company Profiles

11.4.1 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

11.4.2 Ascom Holding AG

11.4.3 Epic Systems Corporation

11.4.4 Cerner Corporation

11.4.5 GE Healthcare

11.4.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.4.7 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.4.8 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

11.4.9 Infor, Inc.

11.4.10 Rauland-Borg Corporation

11.4.11 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

11.4.12 Change Healthcare

11.4.13 Getinge Group

11.4.14 Azure Healthcare Limited

11.4.15 Nextgen Healthcare

11.4.16 Capsule Technologies, Inc.

11.4.17 Vocera Communications, Inc.

11.4.18 Spok, Inc.

11.4.19 Athenahealth

11.4.20 Connexall

11.4.21 Sonitor Technologies, Inc.



12 Appendix

