Worldwide Cloud Backup Market 2018-2024: Market is Expected to Grow from 21 Billion in 2017, to $190 Billion by 2024

The Cloud Backup market at $21.7 billion market in 2017, is expected to reach $190.5 billion by 2024. Growth is a result of the implementation of the digital economy.



The leading vendors in the cloud back up industry have innovative products that help users move beyond enterprise server installations. Cloud back up has many applications. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Cloud Backup markets respond to the advantages brought by mega data centers for cloud computing. The quality and the customization of mega data centers are significant market growth drivers. Automation of process is a key efficiency tool.

Worldwide Cloud Backup has many applications: IoT, the Internet of things is the largest. Self-driving cars, drones, robots, artificial intelligence, and data center core storage.



The reason is that all computing moves to the cloud and all smart devices and IoT store data in the cloud. Augmented reality, self-driving cars, robots, drones all generate significant amounts of data from small smart devices and processors inside things. That data gets stored in the cloud. This data is manipulated with analytics and accessed as information from many different sources.



With 2 trillion IoT processors and devices anticipated to be in place by 2024, there is a lot of data generated on a daily basis. While not all of it is stored or backed up, a lot of the data needs to be used again in analytics, hence the growth of cloud storage markets. Once the data is stored, it can be accessed again and used, which is a back-up function.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Abstract: Cloud Back-up Markets Grow as The Enterprise Moves from Data Center to Cloud



2. Cloud Back-up Executive Summary



3. Cloud Back-up Market Forecasts, SMB and Smart Devices



4. Cloud Back-up: Market Description and Market Dynamics

4.1 Cloud Back-up

4.2 High-Performance Switches Implement Software Defined Data Center



5. Cloud Back-up Market Shares and Forecasts

5.1 Cloud Back-up Market Driving Forces

5.1.1 Value of Cloud Back-Up Companies Is the Customer Base That Can be Converted to Cloud

5.2 Cloud Back-up Market Shares

5.3 Cloud Back-up Market Forecasts

5.3.1 Cloud Back-up Market Segments Analysis CSP, MSP, and Telco, 2012-2017

5.4 Cloud Back-up Pricing

5.5 Cloud Back-up and Storage for Private, Public, and Hybrid Market Sectors

5.5.1 Private Cloud

5.5.2 Public Cloud

5.5.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.5.4 Social Media Always on Data Centers

5.6 Cloud Back-up Regional Market Segments



6. Cloud Back-up Product Description

6.1 Amazon

6.1.1 Amazon Business

6.1.2 Amazon Competition

6.1.3 Amazon Description

6.1.4 Amazon Fault Tolerance and Redundancy Solutions

6.2 Goldman Sachs Open Compute Project

6.3 Robust, Quality Cloud Computing

6.4 Networking Performance

6.4.1 Scalable Infrastructure Data Management Component Application Segments

6.4.2 Internet Has Grown by a Factor of 100 Over The Past 10 Years

6.4.3 Realigning Data Center Cost Structures

6.4.4 IT Relies On Replacing Virtual Machine: VM Virtualization

6.4.5 Microservices

6.4.6 Microservices Features

6.4 7 Microservices Modules

6.4.8 Difficulties with Virtual Machines

6.4.9 Hypervisor a Difficulty

6.4.10 Virtual Machines Use Bare Metal, Containers Use Orchestration Software

6.4.11 Bare Metal an Inefficient Use of Compute Resource

6.4.12 Bare Metal Less Efficient

6.4.13 Industry Uses Robots Because Manual Labor Is Slow And Error Prone

6.4.14 IT processes Replace Manual Labor

6.4.15 Mega Data Center Orchestration Software



7. Cloud Back-up Research and Technology

7.1 Enterprise IT Control Centers

7.2 Open Compute Project (OCP)

7.2.1 Microsoft Investment in Open Compute

7.2.2 Microsoft Leverages Open Compute Project to Bring Benefit to Enterprise Customers

7.3 Open Source Foundation

7.3.1 OSPF Neighbor Relationship Over Layer 3 MPLS VPN

7.4 Dynamic Systems

7.4.1 Robust, Enterprise-Quality Fault Tolerance

7.5 Cache / Queue

7.6 Multicast

7.7 Performance Optimization

7.8 Fault Tolerance

7.8.1 Gateways

7.8.2 Promise Of Web Services



8. Cloud Back-up Company Profiles

8.1 Acronis International GmbH

8.2 Alphabet / Google

8.2.1 Google Switches Provide Scale-Out: Server And Storage Expansion

8.2.2 Google Uses Switches and Routers Deployed in Fabrics

8.2.3 Google Mega Data Center Multipathing

8.2.4 Google Mega Data Center Multipathing: Routing Destinations

8.2.5 Google Clos Topology Network Capacity Scalability

8.3 Apple

8.3.1 Apple Technology For Self-Driving Cars

8.3.2 Apple Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology

8.4 Asigra

8.4.1 Asigra Revenue

8.5 AWS / Amazon

8.5.1 AWS

8.6 Barracuda Networks

8.6.1 Barracuda Q3 Total Revenue Grew To $94.7 Million

8.6.2 Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By Leading Private Equity Investment Firm Thoma Bravo, LLC

8.6.3 Barracuda Networks Third Quarter 2018 Revenue

8.7 Carbonite

8.7.1 Carbonite SMB Target Markets

8.7.2 Carbonite Offerings

8.8 Code42 Software

8.9 Datto / Autotask

8.9.1 Datto Acquisition by Vista Equity Partners

8.9.2 Autotask

8.9.3 Datto Hardware-Based On-Site And Offsite Backup, Disaster Recovery And Business Continuity Services

8.9.4 Datto / Autotask

8.10 Druva Software Leverages AWS

8.10.1 Druva 2017 Growth

8.10.2 Druva

8.11 Efolder

8.4 Facebook Pods

8.4.1 Facebook Sample Pod: Unit of Network

8.5 IBM

8.6 Intel

8.6.1 Intel Premier Computer Chip Maker

8.6.2 Intel Buys Mobileye

8.12 Iron Mountain

8.13 Microsoft

8.13.1 Microsoft .Net Dynamically Defines Reusable Modules

8.13.2 Microsoft Combines Managed Modules into Assemblies

8.15.3 Microsoft Architecture Dynamic Modular Processing

8.15.4 Microsoft Builds Azure Cloud Data Centers in Canada

8.15.5 Microsoft Dublin Cloud 2.0 mega data center

8.15.6 Microsoft Data Center Largest in U.S.

8.15.7 Microsoft Crafts Homegrown Linux For Azure Switches

8.15.8 Microsoft Azure Cloud Switch

8.15.9 Microsoft Azure CTO Cloud Building

8.15.10 Microsoft Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Multi-Tenant Containers

8.15.11 Microsoft Managed Clustering and Container Management: Docker and Mesos

8.15.12 Kubernetes From Google or Mesos

8.15.13 Microsoft Second Generation Open Cloud Servers

8.15.14 Azure Active Directory

8.15.15 Microsoft Azure Stack Platform Brings The Suite Of Azure Services To The Corporate Datacenter

8.15.16 Hardware Foundation For Microsoft Azure Stack

8.16 Veeam Software



9. Summary and Conclusions

9.1 State-Of-The-Art Global Infrastructure

