Worldwide Cloud Kitchen Industry to 2027 - Featuring CloudKitchens, DoorDash and Kitopi Among Others

The global cloud kitchen market reached a value of US$ 56.71 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 112.53 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 11.50% during 2022-2027.

The global cloud kitchen market reached a value of US$ 56.71 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 112.53 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 11.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A cloud kitchen is a centralized virtual commercial space used to prepare delivery-optimized menu items or food consumed off the premises. It allows food businesses to optimize and expand delivery or takeout services at a minimal cost compared to conventional brick-and-mortar locations, which require physical dine-area and huge capital investment. Besides this, it also helps them focus on marketing, minimizing administrative hassle and logistics, and reaching a larger audience. As a result, it is gaining traction as an ideal business solution across the globe to meet the emerging food delivery demand of local restaurants and fast-food chains.



Due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, governing agencies of numerous countries have restricted dine-in services in restaurants and other commercial food establishments. Consequently, food businesses, including delivery-optimized restaurants, meal prep companies, caterers, and packaged food producers, worldwide are shifting to cloud kitchens to maintain business continuity and deliver food without added overhead or hassle.

Moreover, the growing popularity of online food delivery services on account of hectic working schedules and the escalating demand for convenient and quick meal options at affordable prices is stimulating the market growth. This can also be attributed to the increasing utilization of smartphones, easy access to high-speed internet and a vast catalogue. In addition, high startup costs and burdensome regulations associated with conventional food business models are augmenting the adoption of cloud kitchens to reduce extensive resources and optimize the delivery experience. Furthermore, market players are providing a comprehensive platform with seamless integration of point of sale (POS), kitchen display (KDS), and inventory management technologies, which is anticipated to strengthen the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being CloudKitchens, DoorDash Inc., Kitchen United, Kitopi, Lightspeed Commerce Inc., PAR Technology Corporation, POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Rebel Foods, Starbucks Coffee Company, Swiggy and Toast Inc.



