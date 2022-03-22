Worldwide Coconut Water Industry to 2027 - Featuring All Market, C2O Pure Coconut Water and Harmless Harvest Among Others

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coconut Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coconut water market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Coconut water is the clear liquid found inside green coconuts. It has a sweet and nutty flavor and contains easily digestible carbohydrates in the form of natural electrolytes and sugars. Rich in potassium, sodium, manganese, calcium and magnesium, it is widely consumed as a low-calorie refreshing beverage that aids in preventing dehydration. It also contains cytokines and phytohormones, which have various antiaging, anticarcinogenic and antithrombic properties



The increasing health consciousness among the masses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, there is a growing consumer preference for coconut water as a remedy for various metabolic disorders and other ailments, such as diabetes, obesity, kidney stones, liver damage, hypertension and impaired digestion. Furthermore, vendors are offering packaged coconut water, which is infused with various natural ingredients, including turmeric, ginger and fruits, to enhance its nutritional value. These products are gaining immense traction among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, thereby providing a boost to the growth of the market.

Additionally, the growing food and beverage industry is also contributing to the market growth. The emerging cafe culture, along with the growing number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), has enhanced the utilization of coconut water mix and concentrates in various innovative dishes. Other factors, including government initiatives for promoting coconut farming, along with significant investments for the development of coconut cultivation, especially in countries such as Philippines, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global coconut water market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, flavor, form, packaging and distribution channel



Breakup by Type:

Sweetened

Unsweetened

Breakup by Flavor:

Plain

Flavored

Breakup by Form:

Coconut Water

Coconut Water Powder

Breakup by Packaging:

Carton

Bottles

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Edward & Sons Trading Co Inc, Harmless Harvest Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Pulse Beverage Corp, The Coca-Cola Company, etc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global coconut water market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global coconut water market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the flavor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global coconut water market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Coconut Water Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Sweetened

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Unsweetened

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Flavor

7.1 Plain

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Flavored

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Form

8.1 Coconut Water

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Coconut Water Powder

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Packaging

9.1 Carton

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Bottles

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Convenience Stores

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Online Retail Stores

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 All Market Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Amy & Brian Naturals

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Celebes Coconut Corporation

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 Edward & Sons Trading Co Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Harmless Harvest Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 PepsiCo Inc.

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Pulse Beverage Corp.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 The Coca-Cola Company

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gltail

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets