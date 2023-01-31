Worldwide Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems Industry to 2030 - Advanced Combustion Control Systems to Drive Future Growth of the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems estimated at US$127.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$176.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Monitoring & Control Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$91.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

