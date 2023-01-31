Worldwide Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems Industry to 2030 - Advanced Combustion Control Systems to Drive Future Growth of the Market

Jan 31, 2023, 16:10 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems estimated at US$127.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$176.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Monitoring & Control Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$91.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Combustion Controls, Equipment and Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- ABB Group
- Alfa Laval AB
- Alstom SA
- Bloom Engineering Company, Inc.
- Catalytic Products International, Inc.
- CECO Environmental Corporation
- Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.
- Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd.
- Doosan Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Maxon
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Nestec, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- The Babcock & Wilcox Company
- Titan Logix Corp.
- Toshiba Corp.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- An Introduction to Combustion Control Equipment & Systems
- Bright Prospects Ahead for Combustion Control Equipment & Systems Market
- Combustion Controls, Equipment & Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Emphasis on Reducing Emissions from Fuel Combustion Processes Across Industries: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Combustion Control Equipment Market
- Global Anthropogenic GHG Emissions by Sector (2018)
- Global Energy Emissions by Source (2018)
- Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets of Select Countries
- Extreme Relevancy of Combustion Control in Industrial Boiler and Furnace Operations Sustains Market Momentum
- Gas and Oil Burner Combustion Control Systems Gain Wider Traction
- Power & Energy Enterprises: Major End-Users of Combustion Control Equipment
- Combustion Control Systems Gain Traction in Chemical Industry
- Pivotal Role in Oil & Gas Industry Augurs Well for Market Expansion
- Advanced Combustion Control Systems to Drive Future Growth of the Market
- Offering a Multitude of Options and Myriad Benefits, Advanced CCS Widens its Addressable Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9g3xo2
