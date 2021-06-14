Worldwide Command & Control Software Industry to 2030 - Key Market Competitors for Airports, Safe Cities and the Critical National Infrastructure Verticals
DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Command & Control Software Market Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Most companies have operated their physical and digital security teams, data, and systems in silos. While security convergence is a prevalent industry trend, it has gained popularity in recent years as threats became more complex. Security systems are increasingly digitized, connected, and integrated.
Demand for integrated command and control centers (ICCCs) to get a holistic security situation is gaining momentum. The brain behind these ICCCs is the command and control software that controls, governs, and monitors all connected systems.
Research Scope
- A global study of the command and control software and its market overview
- Covers airports, safe cities, and CNI from an application area perspective
Topics Covered
- The total addressable market for command and control software in 2021 and forecast up to 2030
- OEMs dominating the command and control software market in airports, safe cities, and CNI
- Command and control software installed in key airports, safe cities, and CNI
- Trends in the command and control software domain
- Growth opportunities
Research Highlights
The study focuses on the command and control software, its key capabilities, and the journey from command and control software to ICCC. It analyzes key market competitors for airports, safe cities, and the critical national infrastructure (CNI) verticals and offers a list of crucial projects where various OEMs have deployed their command and control software.
This report provides comprehensive analysis and insights into the command and control software market, trends, as well as threats and opportunities for global security leaders, businesses, and governments. It shows how markets and business models are evolving and potential growth opportunities for OEMs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Command and Control Software Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Command and Control Software Market
- Command and Control Software Market Scope of Analysis
- What is Command and Control Software?
- 5 Key Capabilities of Command and Control Software
- What Does Command and Control Software Manage?
- Shifting from Command and Control Software to ICCC
- Command and Control Software Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for the Command and Control Software Market
- Key Growth Metrics - Command and Control Software Market
- Growth Drivers for the Command and Control Software Market
- Growth Restraints for the Command and Control Software Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Command and Control Software Market
- Spending Forecast - Command and Control Software Market
- Spending Forecast by Vertical - Command and Control Software Market
- Spending Forecast by Region - Command and Control Software Market
- Spending Forecast Analysis - Command and Control Software Market
- Spending Forecast Analysis by Region - Command and Control Software Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Command and Control Software Market
- Competitive Environment - Command and Control Software Market
- Key Trends - Command and Control Software Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airports Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the Airports Vertical
- Key Findings - Airports Command and Control Software Market
- Spending Forecast - Airports Command and Control Software Market
- Spending Forecast by Region - Airports Command and Control Software Market
- Forecast Analysis - Airports Command and Control Software Market
- Command and Control Software Installed at Airports
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Safe Cities Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the Safe Cities Vertical
- Key Findings - Safe Cities Command and Control Software Market
- Spending Forecast - Safe Cities Command and Control Software Market
- Spending Forecast by Region - Safe Cities Command and Control Software Market
- Forecast Analysis - Safe Cities Command and Control Software Market
- Command and Control Software Installed in Safe City Projects
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CNI Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the CNI Vertical
- Key Findings - CNI Command and Control Software Market
- Spending Forecast - CNI Command and Control Software Market
- Spending Forecast by Region - CNI Command and Control Software Market
- Forecast Analysis - CNI Command and Control Software Market
- Command and Control Software Installed in CNI
6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Command and Control Software Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Cybersecurity of Physical Security Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2: Hybrid Cloud Capability for Command and Control Software
- Growth Opportunity 3: Customization and Integration Capability in Command and Control Software
- Three Key Takeaways
7. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
8. List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i36lzn
