Worldwide Communication Test and Measurement Industry to 2032 - Key Trends Impacting the Market

Sep 07, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Communication Test and Measurement Market Outlook to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Communication Test and Measurement Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Summary of Statistics
1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes
1.4. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Communication Test and Measurement Demand
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Million)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends
4. Market Background
4.1. Communication Test and Measurement Market, by Key Countries
4.2. Communication Test and Measurement Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Million)
4.2.1. Total Available Market
4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market
4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market
4.3. Market Scenario Forecast
4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario
4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis
4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets
4.4.1.1. In Short Term
4.4.1.2. In Long Term
4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets
4.4.2.1. In Short Term
4.4.2.2. In Long Term
4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
4.5.2. Growth in Automation, by Country
4.5.3. Communication Test and Measurement Adoption Rate, by Country
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment
4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment
4.6.3. Communication Test and Measurement Market Opportunities
4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment
5. Key Success Factors
5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets
5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity
5.3. Peer Benchmarking
6. Global Communication Test and Measurement Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7. Global Communication Test and Measurement Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2015-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Test Solutions
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) and Analysis by Test Solutions, 2015-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) and Analysis and Forecast by Test Solutions, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Wireless Test Solutions
8.3.2. Wireline Test Solutions
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Test Solutions
9. Global Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Service
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) and Analysis by Service, 2015-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) and Analysis and Forecast by Service, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Product Support Service
9.3.2. Professional Service
9.3.3. Managed Service
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Service
10. Global Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Type of Test
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) and AnalysisBy Type of Test, 2015-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) and Analysis and ForecastBy Type of Test, 2022-2032
10.3.1. Enterprise test
10.3.2. Field network test
10.3.3. Lab and manufacturing test
10.3.4. Network assurance test
10.4. Market Attractiveness AnalysisBy Type of Test
11. Global Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Organization Size
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) and Analysis by Organization Size, 2015-2021
11.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) and Analysis and Forecast by Organization Size, 2022-2032
11.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises
11.3.2. Large Enterprises
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Organization Size
12. Global Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by End User
12.1. Introduction/Key Findings
12.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) and Analysis by End User, 2015-2021
12.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) and Analysis and Forecast by End User, 2022-2032
12.3.1. Network Equipment Manufacturer
12.3.2. Mobile Device Manufacturer
12.3.3. Telecommunication Service Provider
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User
13. Global Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) and Analysis by Region, 2015-2021
13.3. Current Market Size (US$ Million) & Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2022-2032
13.3.1. North America
13.3.2. Latin America
13.3.3. Europe
13.3.4. Asia Pacific
13.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region
14. North America Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Pricing Analysis
14.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) and Trend Analysis by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2021
14.4. Market Value (US$ Million) & Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032
14.4.1. by Country
14.4.1.1. U.S.
14.4.1.2. Canada
14.4.1.3. Rest of North America
14.4.2. by Type of Test
14.4.3. by Test Solutions
14.4.4. by Service
14.4.5. by Organization Size
14.4.6. by End User
14.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.5.1. by Country
14.5.2. by Type of Test
14.5.3. by Test Solutions
14.5.4. by Service
14.5.5. by Organization Size
14.5.6. by End User
15. Latin America Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Pricing Analysis
15.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) and Trend Analysis by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2021
15.4. Market Value (US$ Million) & Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032
15.4.1. by Country
15.4.1.1. Brazil
15.4.1.2. Mexico
15.4.1.3. Rest of Latin America
15.4.2. by Type of Test
15.4.3. by Test Solutions
15.4.4. by Service
15.4.5. by Organization Size
15.4.6. by End User
15.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
15.5.1. by Country
15.5.2. by Type of Test
15.5.3. by Test Solutions
15.5.4. by Service
15.5.5. by Organization Size
15.5.6. by End User
16. Europe Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Pricing Analysis
16.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) and Trend Analysis by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2021
16.4. Market Value (US$ Million) & Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032
16.4.1. by Country
16.4.1.1. Germany
16.4.1.2. France
16.4.1.3. U.K.
16.4.1.4. Italy
16.4.1.5. Russia
16.4.1.6. Rest of Europe
16.4.2. by Type of Test
16.4.3. by Test Solutions
16.4.4. by Service
16.4.5. by Organization Size
16.4.6. by End User
16.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
16.5.1. by Country
16.5.2. by Type of Test
16.5.3. by Test Solutions
16.5.4. by Service
16.5.5. by Organization Size
16.5.6. by End User
17. Asia Pacific Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17.1. Introduction
17.2. Pricing Analysis
17.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) and Trend Analysis by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2021
17.4. Market Value (US$ Million) & Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032
17.4.1. by Country
17.4.1.1. China
17.4.1.2. Japan
17.4.1.3. South Korea
17.4.1.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
17.4.2. by Type of Test
17.4.3. by Test Solutions
17.4.4. by Service
17.4.5. by Organization Size
17.4.6. by End User
17.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
17.5.1. by Country
17.5.2. by Type of Test
17.5.3. by Test Solutions
17.5.4. by Service
17.5.5. by Organization Size
17.5.6. by End User
18. Middle East and Africa Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
18.1. Introduction
18.2. Pricing Analysis
18.3. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) and Trend Analysis by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2021
18.4. Market Value (US$ Million) & Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2022-2032
18.4.1. by Country
18.4.1.1. GCC Countries
18.4.1.2. South Africa
18.4.1.3. Turkey
18.4.1.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa
18.4.2. by Type of Test
18.4.3. by Test Solutions
18.4.4. by Service
18.4.5. by Organization Size
18.4.6. by End User
18.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
18.5.1. by Country
18.5.2. by Type of Test
18.5.3. by Test Solutions
18.5.4. by Service
18.5.5. by Organization Size
18.5.6. by End User
19. Key Countries Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
19.1. Introduction
19.1.1. Market Value Proportion Analysis, by Key Countries
19.1.2. Global Vs. Country Growth Comparison
19.2. US Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.2.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.2.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.2.2.1. by Type of Test
19.2.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.2.2.3. by Service
19.2.2.4. by Organization Size
19.2.2.5. by End User
19.3. Canada Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.3.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.3.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.3.2.1. by Type of Test
19.3.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.3.2.3. by Service
19.3.2.4. by Organization Size
19.3.2.5. by End User
19.4. Mexico Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.4.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.4.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.4.2.1. by Type of Test
19.4.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.4.2.3. by Service
19.4.2.4. by Organization Size
19.4.2.5. by End User
19.5. Brazil Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.5.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.5.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.5.2.1. by Type of Test
19.5.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.5.2.3. by Service
19.5.2.4. by Organization Size
19.5.2.5. by End User
19.6. Germany Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.6.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.6.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.6.2.1. by Type of Test
19.6.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.6.2.3. by Service
19.6.2.4. by Organization Size
19.6.2.5. by End User
19.7. France Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.7.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.7.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.7.2.1. by Type of Test
19.7.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.7.2.3. by Service
19.7.2.4. by Organization Size
19.7.2.5. by End User
19.8. Italy Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.8.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.8.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.8.2.1. by Type of Test
19.8.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.8.2.3. by Service
19.8.2.4. by Organization Size
19.8.2.5. by End User
19.9. Russia Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.9.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.9.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.9.2.1. by Type of Test
19.9.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.9.2.3. by Service
19.9.2.4. by Organization Size
19.9.2.5. by End User
19.10. UK Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.10.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.10.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.10.2.1. by Type of Test
19.10.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.10.2.3. by Service
19.10.2.4. by Organization Size
19.10.2.5. by End User
19.11. China Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.11.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.11.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.11.2.1. by Type of Test
19.11.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.11.2.3. by Service
19.11.2.4. by Organization Size
19.11.2.5. by End User
19.12. Japan Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.12.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.12.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.12.2.1. by Type of Test
19.12.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.12.2.3. by Service
19.12.2.4. by Organization Size
19.12.2.5. by End User
19.13. South Korea Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.13.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.13.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.13.2.1. by Type of Test
19.13.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.13.2.3. by Service
19.13.2.4. by Organization Size
19.13.2.5. by End User
19.14. GCC Countries Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.14.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.14.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.14.2.1. by Type of Test
19.14.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.14.2.3. by Service
19.14.2.4. by Organization Size
19.14.2.5. by End User
19.15. South Africa Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.15.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.15.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.15.2.1. by Type of Test
19.15.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.15.2.3. by Service
19.15.2.4. by Organization Size
19.15.2.5. by End User
19.16. Turkey Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis
19.16.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
19.16.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
19.16.2.1. by Type of Test
19.16.2.2. by Test Solutions
19.16.2.3. by Service
19.16.2.4. by Organization Size
19.16.2.5. by End User
19.16.3. Competition Landscape and Player Concentration in the Country
20. Market Structure Analysis
20.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
20.2. Market Concentration
20.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
20.4. Market Presence Analysis
20.4.1. by Regional footprint of Players
20.4.2. Product footprint by Players
21. Competition Analysis
21.1. Competition Dashboard
21.2. Competition Benchmarking
21.3. Competition Deep Dive
21.3.1. ANRITSU
21.3.1.1. Overview
21.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.1.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.1.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.2. FORTIVE
21.3.2.1. Overview
21.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.2.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.2.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.3. EXFO
21.3.3.1. Overview
21.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.3.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.3.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.4. ROHDE & SCHWARZ
21.3.4.1. Overview
21.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.4.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.4.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.5. NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS
21.3.5.1. Overview
21.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.5.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.5.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.6. VIAVI SOLUTIONS
21.3.6.1. Overview
21.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.6.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.6.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.7. YOKOGAWA
21.3.7.1. Overview
21.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.7.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.7.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.8. KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES
21.3.8.1. Overview
21.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.8.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.8.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.9. HUAWEI
21.3.9.1. Overview
21.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.9.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.9.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.10. CALNEX SOLUTIONS
21.3.10.1. Overview
21.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.10.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.10.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.11. SPIRENT
21.3.11.1. Overview
21.3.11.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.11.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.11.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.12. CISCO
21.3.12.1. Overview
21.3.12.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.12.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.12.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.13. LUNA INNOVATIONS
21.3.13.1. Overview
21.3.13.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.13.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.13.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.14. THINKRF
21.3.14.1. Overview
21.3.14.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.14.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.14.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.15. TEOCO CORPORATION
21.3.15.1. Overview
21.3.15.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.15.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.15.4. Strategy Overview
22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
23. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bybccc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article