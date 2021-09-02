Worldwide Compressor Oil Industry to 2026 - Emergence of Zinc-free Compressor Oils Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compressor Oil Market Research Report by Compressor Type, by End-Use Industry, by Base Oil, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Compressor Oil Market size was estimated at USD 10.36 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 10.98 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.30% to reach USD 14.96 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Compressor Oil Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Compressor Oil Market, including Addinol, Amalie Oil Co., Bel-Ray Company LLC., Bharat Petroleum, British Petroleum PLC, Chevron Corporation, Croda International PLC., Engen Petroleum, ENI SPA, Exxonmobil Corporation, Fuchs Group, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Liqui Moly GmbH, Lubrication Technologies Inc., Lukoil, Morris Lubricants, Peak Lubricants Pty Ltd., Penrite Oil, Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc., Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Phillips 66, Rock Valley Oil and Chemical Co., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sasol Limited, Sinopec Limited, The DOW Chemical Company, Total SA, and Valvoline Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Compressor Oil Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Compressor Oil Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Compressor Oil Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Compressor Oil Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Compressor Oil Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Compressor Oil Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Compressor Oil Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Expanding applications in end-use industries

5.1.1.2. Demand smoother operation, reduce the downtime, and low power consumption

5.1.1.3. Increasing automation across industries

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Demand for oil-free compressors

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Augmenting industrialization in emerging markets

5.1.3.2. Emergence of zinc-free compressor oils

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Rising the prices of synthetic and bio-based compressor oils

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Compressor Oil Market, by Compressor Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Dynamic Compressor

6.2.1. Axial Compressor

6.2.2. Centrifugal Compressor

6.3. Positive Displacement Compressor

6.3.1. Reciprocating Compressor

6.3.2. Rotary Screw Compressor



7. Compressor Oil Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Air Compressor

7.3. Gas Compressor



8. Compressor Oil Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Chemical & Petrochemical

8.3. Construction

8.4. General Manufacturing

8.4.1. Commercial Machinery

8.4.2. Food & Beverage

8.4.3. Metal Production

8.4.4. Rubber & Plastic

8.4.5. Transportation Equipment

8.5. Mining

8.6. Oil & Gas

8.7. Power Generation



9. Compressor Oil Market, by Base Oil

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Bio-Based Oil

9.3. Mineral Oil

9.4. Semi-Synthetic Oil

9.5. Synthetic Oil



10. Americas Compressor Oil Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Compressor Oil Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Addinol

14.2. Amalie Oil Co.

14.3. Bel-Ray Company LLC.

14.4. Bharat Petroleum

14.5. British Petroleum PLC

14.6. Chevron Corporation

14.7. Croda International PLC.

14.8. Engen Petroleum

14.9. ENI SPA

14.10. Exxonmobil Corporation

14.11. Fuchs Group

14.12. Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

14.13. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

14.14. Liqui Moly GmbH

14.15. Lubrication Technologies Inc.

14.16. Lukoil

14.17. Morris Lubricants

14.18. Peak Lubricants Pty Ltd.

14.19. Penrite Oil

14.20. Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.

14.21. Petroliam Nasional Berhad

14.22. Phillips 66

14.23. Rock Valley Oil and Chemical Co.

14.24. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

14.25. Sasol Limited

14.26. Sinopec Limited

14.27. The DOW Chemical Company

14.28. Total SA

14.29. Valvoline Inc.



15. Appendix

