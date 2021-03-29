Worldwide Confectionery Industry to 2026 - by Type, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Confectionery Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global confectionery market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the continuously expanding retail confectionery industry across the globe. In addition, various evolving trends such as organic treats, ethically sourced raw material, vegan products among others are also driving the global confectionery market.



The global confectionery market is segmented based on type, and distribution channels. Based on the type, the market is sub-segmented into sugar confectionery, chocolate confectionery, and bakers' confectionery. Chocolate confectionery is expected to maintain significant growth during the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online channels.



The global confectionery market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a significant market whereas Asia Pacific is expected to showcase significant growth during the forecast period.



The key players of the global confectionery market include Grupo Bimbo, Mars, Inc., Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Co., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Ferrero SpA, among others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launch, expansions to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Ferrero USA, Inc., a part of the Ferrero SpA, opened a new distribution center in McDonough, Georgia, the US to expand its distribution across the US.

The new facility is anticipated to add capacity for Ferrero to distribute its growing portfolio of brands, including Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, and Crunch, throughout North America. The company is also planning to soon distribute other Ferrero brands including Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac, and Kinder through the new facility to support overall company growth.



Market Segmentation:

1. Global Confectionery Market Research and Analysis by Type

2. Global Confectionery Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global confectionery market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global confectionery market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global confectionery market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. The Hershey Co.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Mars, Inc.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Meiji Holding Co. Ltd.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Nestle S.A.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4.5. Mondelez International Inc.

3.3.4.6. Overview

3.3.4.7. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.8. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.9. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Confectionery Market by Type

5.1.1. Sugar Confectionary

5.1.2. Chocolate Confectionary

5.1.3. Bakers Confectionary

5.2. Global Confectionery Market by Distribution Channel

5.2.1. Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

5.2.2. Convenience Stores

5.2.3. Online Channel



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Arcor S.A.IC

7.2. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

7.3. Chocolat Frey AG

7.4. Ferrero SpA

7.5. Flowers Foods, Inc.

7.6. Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

7.7. HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG

7.8. Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd.

7.9. Mars, Inc.

7.10. McKee Foods Corp.

7.11. Meiji Holding Co. Ltd.

7.12. Mondelez International Inc.

7.13. Monginis Foods Private Ltd.

7.14. Moonstruck Confectionary Co

7.15. Nestle S.A.

7.16. Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

7.17. PEPPERIDGE FARM Inc.

7.18. Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.

7.19. The Hershey Co.

7.20. The Kraft Heinz Co.

7.21. Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5r68u



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

