Worldwide Connected Device Analytics Industry to 2026 - Growing Digitalization of Enterprises Across Industry Verticals Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Device Analytics Market Research Report by Organization Size, Device Connectivity, Component, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Connected Device Analytics Market size was estimated at USD 14.93 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 18.34 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.17% reaching USD 52.15 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Connected Device Analytics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Connected Device Analytics Market, including Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Arundo Analytics, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., General Electric Company, Google LLC, Guavus, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi, Ltd., Iguazio Ltd, Infor, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mnubo Inc., Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., Salesforce.com, inc, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Splunk Inc., Striim, Inc., Teradata Corporation, and TIBCO Software Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Connected Device Analytics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Connected Device Analytics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Connected Device Analytics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Connected Device Analytics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Connected Device Analytics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Connected Device Analytics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Connected Device Analytics Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing penetration of the internet and adoption of smart IoT devices
5.2.2. Need of the analytics to monitor remotely to support the work from home initiative
5.2.3. Rising adoption of smart payment technologies
5.2.4. Growing trend of connected devices analytics in public safety
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Emerging technologies integrated in the connected devices to provide real-time analysis of the patient care and tracking infected people
5.4.2. Growing digitalization of enterprises across industry verticals
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Rapidly increasing cyber threats
6. Connected Device Analytics Market, by Organization Size
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Large Enterprises
6.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
7. Connected Device Analytics Market, by Device Connectivity
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cellular/Machine to Machine
7.3. Low-Power Wide Area Networks
7.4. Wired
7.5. Wireless Local Area Networks
7.6. Wireless Personal Area Networks
8. Connected Device Analytics Market, by Component
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Consulting
8.2.1. Deployment and Integration
8.2.2. Support and Maintenance
8.3. Services
8.3.1. Managed Services
8.3.2. Professional Services
8.4. Solutions
9. Connected Device Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cloud
9.2.1. Hybrid Cloud
9.2.2. Private Cloud
9.2.3. Public Cloud
9.3. On-Premises
10. Connected Device Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3. Energy and Utilities
10.4. Government and Defense
10.5. Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.6. Manufacturing
10.7. Retail and Ecommerce
10.8. Transportation and Logistics
11. Connected Device Analytics Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Building Automation
11.3. Energy Management
11.4. Inventory Management
11.5. Remote Monitoring
11.6. Sales and Customer Management
11.7. Security and Emergency Management
12. Americas Connected Device Analytics Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Argentina
12.3. Brazil
12.4. Canada
12.5. Mexico
12.6. United States
13. Asia-Pacific Connected Device Analytics Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Australia
13.3. China
13.4. India
13.5. Indonesia
13.6. Japan
13.7. Malaysia
13.8. Philippines
13.9. Singapore
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Taiwan
13.12. Thailand
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Connected Device Analytics Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. France
14.3. Germany
14.4. Italy
14.5. Netherlands
14.6. Qatar
14.7. Russia
14.8. Saudi Arabia
14.9. South Africa
14.10. Spain
14.11. United Arab Emirates
14.12. United Kingdom
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
15.1.1. Quadrants
15.1.2. Business Strategy
15.1.3. Product Satisfaction
15.2. Market Ranking Analysis
15.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
15.4. Competitive Scenario
15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
15.4.4. Investment & Funding
15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
16. Company Usability Profiles
16.1. Adobe
16.2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
16.3. Arundo Analytics, Inc.
16.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.
16.5. Cloudera, Inc.
16.6. General Electric Company
16.7. Google LLC
16.8. Guavus, Inc.
16.9. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
16.10. Hitachi, Ltd.
16.11. Iguazio Ltd.
16.12. Infor
16.13. International Business Machines Corporation
16.14. Microsoft Corporation
16.15. Mnubo Inc.
16.16. Oracle Corporation
16.17. PTC Inc.
16.18. Salesforce.com, inc
16.19. SAP
16.20. SAS Institute Inc.
16.21. Software AG
16.22. Splunk Inc.
16.23. Striim, Inc.
16.24. Teradata Corporation
16.25. TIBCO Software Inc.
17. Appendix
