Worldwide Consumer Finance Industry to 2028: Rising Digital Banking Driving Growth

The global consumer finance market was valued at USD1221.38 billion in 2022 and is predicted to register a CAGR of 7.16% through 2028 on account of growing demand for credit-based consumption, rising disposable incomes and strong economic growth.

This sector is seeing a lot of new firms enter and grow, including significant peer-to-peer lenders and all-digital players.



Consumer lifestyles and financial conditions are changing quickly, which drives the consumer finance business. It is believed that one of the most coordinated and developed industries in the world is consumer finance. Consumer finance has been increasing steadily as a result of the ongoing population growth and economic expansion.

Additionally, the quick processing of loan requests from a number of public and private banks or financial institutions, as well as the simple availability of various loans including home loans, vehicle loans, and school loans, are anticipated to support the expansion of the global consumer finance market.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the nation's overall economic expansion. The consumer finance market was also impacted by the economic slump. Consumer spending across loan categories, such as personal loans and consumer durable loans, had been significantly hit by issues like job losses, wage reductions, and concerns about the future, which further hampered the expansion of the global consumer finance sector during that period.

As the primary secure and accessible choice for customers during the lockdown, the online options, reported increasing usage of financial services.



Affordable Interest Rates Fueling the Market Growth



Low interest rates boost the economy by enabling more people to obtain credit. Since borrowing is less expensive when interest rates are lower, consumers can spend and invest more freely. Additionally, the cost of borrowing money is significantly impacted over time by interest rates.

When the interest rate is lower, people are more likely to borrow money to pay for expensive goods like homes or cars. Customers have more money to spend when interest rates are lower, which can lead to a rise in consumption across the economy. Therefore, this factor is projected to further fuel the consumer finance market growth during the projected period.



Rising Digital Banking Driving the Market Growth



Digital banking has flourished in multiple markets, despite the fact that this tendency differs greatly. Around 10-15 percent of consumers in the United Kingdom and the United States are more interested in digital banking now than they were before the COVID-19 outbreak.

The concept of digital banking is gaining wide popularity among consumers owing to the benefits offered by it. By using this approach, people can save time and money on transportation. Additionally, users can access consumer financial services through EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalment) with the finance businesses of their choice with the aid of digital banking. Hence, the digital banking is anticipated to be a major contributor in the overall growth on consumer finance market around the globe during the forecast period.



Growing Marketing Strategies Aiding the Market Growth



In order to attract a substantial consumer base and establish themselves apart from competitor companies, many businesses choose unusual and cutting-edge marketing strategies. Big data and automation are being used by various companies to target a considerable consumer base.

Big data can help brands target specific customers for additional customer service or digital financial education because it can help them identify and offer services before or after they are needed. For instance, it can identify people who are likely to need pre-approval for a loan and are saving up for a large purchase. Hence, new and unique marketing tactics will boost the consumer finance market growth worldwide at a higher pace.

Report Scope:



In this report, the global consumer finance market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Consumer Finance Market, By Type:

Secured Consumer Finance

Unsecured Consumer Finance

Consumer Finance Market, By Secured Consumer Finance Product Type:

Housing Loan

Auto Loan

Mortgage Loan

Others

Consumer Finance Market, By Unsecured Consumer Finance Product Type:

Personal Loan

Credit Card

Home Improvement Loan

Education Loan

Others

Consumer Finance Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Kuwait

