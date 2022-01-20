Worldwide Consumer Healthcare Industry to 2027 - Accelerated Use of Online Sources Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Healthcare Market Research Report by Product, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Consumer Healthcare Market size was estimated at USD 318.02 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 340.03 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% to reach USD 520.32 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Consumer Healthcare Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Consumer Healthcare Market, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., American Health Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bionova Lifesciences, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Endo Pharmaceuticals PLC, Gemini Pharmaceuticals, Geneva Biocare, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Ipsen SA, Jasco Group of Companies, Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lonza Group Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., PureTek Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Group PLC, Reckitt Benckiser LLC., ROHN HealthCar, Sanofi S.A., Stanex Drugs & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Sterling Pharmaceutical Services LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Takeda Pharma, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Consumer Healthcare Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Consumer Healthcare Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Consumer Healthcare Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Consumer Healthcare Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Consumer Healthcare Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Consumer Healthcare Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Consumer Healthcare Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. High demand for self-medication

5.1.1.2. Analgesics penetration rising with increasing accessibility

5.1.1.3. Government support to offer affordable and easy access to healthcare

5.1.1.4. Rising geriatric population more prone to contracting diseases

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Inconsistent regulatory framework in different countries

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Drastic shift from medication prescription to OTC products

5.1.3.2. Accelerated use of online sources

5.1.3.3. Growing demand for branded products and private labels

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Prevention of overuse by the consumers

5.1.4.2. Drastic shift from medication prescription to OTC products

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Consumer Healthcare Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Dietary Supplements

6.3. OTC Pharmaceuticals



7. Consumer Healthcare Market, by Distribution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Departmental Stores

7.3. Independent Retailers

7.4. Pharmacies or Drugstores

7.5. Specialist Retailers

7.6. Supermarkets or Hypermarkets



8. Americas Consumer Healthcare Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Consumer Healthcare Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Consumer Healthcare Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

12.2. American Health Corporation

12.3. BASF SE

12.4. Bayer AG

12.5. Bionova Lifesciences

12.6. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

12.7. Eli Lilly and Company

12.8. Endo Pharmaceuticals PLC

12.9. Gemini Pharmaceuticals

12.10. Geneva Biocare

12.11. GlaxoSmithKline plc

12.12. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

12.13. Ipsen SA

12.14. Jasco Group of Companies

12.15. Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd

12.16. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

12.17. Lonza Group Ltd.

12.18. Novartis AG

12.19. Pfizer Inc.

12.20. Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

12.21. PureTek Corporation

12.22. Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Group PLC

12.23. Reckitt Benckiser LLC.

12.24. ROHN HealthCar

12.25. Sanofi S.A.

12.26. Stanex Drugs & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

12.27. Sterling Pharmaceutical Services LLC

12.28. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

12.29. Takeda Pharma

12.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



13. Appendix

