Worldwide Contract Manufacturing in In Vitro Diagnostics Industry to 2026 - Private Label Applications Have Expanded Considerably Over the Past Few Years

The "The Market for Contract Manufacturing in In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in vitro diagnostic (IVD) industry incorporates a sizable contract manufacturing segment that supplies a full range of reagents and test kits, instruments and systems, and testing accessories. Already a multi-billion dollar market, this segment is well positioned to generate favorable long-term growth, as detailed in this report, The Market for Contract Manufacturing in IVD. Most leading worldwide of producers of proprietary IVD systems will increase their reliance on outside contractors as a cost-effective means to:

expand existing product lines

broaden access to IVD testing technologies

increase access to manufacturing capacity without capital investment

quickly introduce tests and testing systems for newly emerging diseases and disorders (e.g., COVID-19, Monkeypox, etc.)

gain support for regulatory filings

penetrate high growth applications especially in the area of point-of-care (POC) testing

meet the specialized testing needs of major end users

Contract manufacturing also enables new and smaller IVD producers to build up product lines and increase competitiveness in the marketplace. Moreover, the segment is the major source of private label tests, instruments, and accessories sold by medical supply and device distributors, home healthcare outlets, and drug stores. Private label applications have expanded considerably over the past few years largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Global Market Outlook - Contract IVD Manufacturing

Scope and Methodology

Chapter 2: Market Environment

Overview

Global Economic Outlook

Per Capita Gross Domestic Product

Population

Age Distribution

Population 50 Years & Older

Population 65 Years & Older

Global Healthcare Trends

Medical Conditions

Health Expenditures

Hospital Beds

Physicians

Patient Activity

Acute Care Hospital Admissions

Surgical Procedures

Physicians' Consultations

IVD Tests

Chapter 3: IVD Products

Industry Overview

IVD Product Demand by Technology

Immunoassays

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular IVD Technology

Microbiology

Hematology

Coagulation

Histology/Cytology

Blood Grouping

Other IVD Technologies

Product Groups

IVD Reagents & Test Kits

IVD Instruments & Systems

IVD Supplies & Accessories

Production by Region

Chapter 4: Contract IVD Manufacturing

Market Overview

Market Forecast

Regional Trends

Product Groups

Contract Immunoassay Products

Overview

Types of Immunoassays

Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

Contract Manufacturing Companies

Contract Clinical Chemistry Products

Overview

Types of Tests

Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

Contract Manufacturing Companies

Contract Molecular Diagnostic Products

Overview

Types of Tests

Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

Contract Manufacturing Companies

Contract Microbiology IVD Products

Overview

Types of Tests

Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

Contract Manufacturing Companies

Contract Hematology Products

Overview

Types of Tests

Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

Contract Manufacturing Companies

Contract Histology/Cytology Products

Overview

Types of Tests

Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

Contract Manufacturing Companies

Contract Coagulation IVD Products

Overview

Types of Tests

Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

Contract Manufacturing Companies

Contract Blood Grouping IVD Products

Overview

Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

Contract Manufacturing Companies

Other Contract IVD Products

Overview

Types of Tests

Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

Contract Manufacturing Companies

Contract IVD Market Segments

Chapter 5: Industry Structure

Industry Concentration

Regulation

Competitive Strategies

Company Briefs

Aalto Scientific, Ltd.

Abingdon Health

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Advy Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

Affinity Life Sciences, Inc.

AgaMatrix

Antibodies Incorporated

Arbor Assays LLC

AsureQuality Australia Pty. Ltd.

Auer Precision

BIT Group GmbH

Calbiotech

Calzyme Laboratories, Inc.

Celestica Inc.

Cenogenics Corporation

Core Bioproducts

Coris BioConcept

Custom Diagnostics

DCN Dx

Denka Company Limited

DiAgam

DiaCarta

EKF Diagnostic Holdings plc

Fapon Biotech Inc.

Guilin Royalyze Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Hardy Diagnostics

Icosagen AS

IDxDI

In Vitro Diagnostic Solutions LLC

InBios International Inc.

Innovize, Inc.

Inteprod LLC

IXpressGenes, Inc.

Jabil Inc.

KMC Systems, Inc.

Lampire Biological Laboratories Inc.

LRE Medical GmbH

Maxim Biomedical Inc.

MilliporeSigma

Natech Plastics

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Phillips-Medisize

Plexus Corporation

Promega Corporation

Quantimetrix Corporation

Sanmina Corporation

Savyon Diagnostics

Sclavo Diagnostics International srl

SMC Ltd.

STRATEC SE

Surmodics Inc.

TCS Biosciences Ltd.

Teco Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tulip Diagnostics Private Limited

Veranex

Werfen

