Worldwide Copper Pipes and Tubes Industry to 2026 - Featuring Furukawa Electric, KME and Kobe Steel Among Others

The global copper pipes and tubes market reached a volume of 4.5 Million Tons in 2020. Copper pipes and tubes are widely used in the construction sector owing to the electrical and thermally conductive properties of copper. Although an overall copper plumbing is expensive as compared to its plastic counterpart, it still is a convenient option in terms of cost-benefits because of its long-term reliability. Furthermore, copper pipes have extensive industrial utilization owing to their non-corrosive and non-reactive nature. These pipes and tubes are also used for the transportation of gases since copper is non-permeable to air and gas and offers reduced chances of leakage and contamination caused by oxygen, ultraviolet (UV) rays and temperature from the external environment.



With the growing population and rapid urbanization, there has been a significant increase in construction expenditures. This has resulted in an increasing demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), where copper pipes and tubes find extensive applications owing to ease in handling, malleability, recyclability and non-pyrogenic properties. Furthermore, these pipes and tubes have a high yield, tensile and fatigue strength along with antibacterial properties that play a crucial role in the transportation of medical gases and water distribution systems.

Moreover, rapidly growing oil and gas industry, which requires copper pipes and tubes for various operations, is contributing positively to the sales of these pipes and tubes. Other factors such as demand from the solar thermal energy and waste heat recovery systems and product innovations such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) coated copper tubes are further catalyzing the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global copper pipes and tubes market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, KME, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Luvata, MetTube, Mueller Industry, KMCT, Cerroflow Products, Golden Dragon, Mehta Tubes, Qingdao Hongtai Metal Co.Ltd., Shanghai Hailiang Copper Tubes, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Finish Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Outer Diameter

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Finish Type

6.1 LWC Grooved

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Straight Length

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Pancake

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 LWC Plain

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Outer Diameter

7.1 3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Above 1 inch

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 HVAC

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Industrial Heat Exchanger

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Plumbing

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Electrical

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 North America

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

14.3.2 KME

14.3.3 Kobe Steel, Ltd.

14.3.4 Luvata

14.3.5 MetTube

14.3.6 Mueller Industry

14.3.7 KMCT

14.3.8 Cerroflow Products

14.3.9 Golden Dragon

14.3.10 Mehta Tubes

14.3.11 Qingdao Hongtai Metal Co.,Ltd.

14.3.12 Shanghai Hailiang Copper Tubes



