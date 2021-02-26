Worldwide Cosmetic Chemicals Industry to 2025 - Upswing in Cosmetics Manufacturing is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (By Product Type, Consumption & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmetic chemicals market is anticipated to reach US$27.73 billion in 2025, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 5.80% for the period spanning 2021-2025. The growth of the market has been driven by a growing consumer base, rising disposable income, upswing in cosmetics manufacturing, expanding urbanization, rapid adoption of cosmetic products among millennials and mounting retail e-commerce sales.



However, growth of the market would be challenged by escalating trend of using organic cosmetic products, increasing consumer awareness and rising cases of allergies. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include rising trend of male grooming, increasing demand for skincare & anti-aging cosmetics, surging usage of fragrance in products and continuous R&D activities.



The global cosmetic chemicals market is categorized on the basis of product type and consumption. According to the product type, the global cosmetic chemicals market can be categorized into emollients & moisturizers, surfactants, single use additives, colorants & pigments, thickening agents and others.



The fastest growing regional market is North America owing to increasing expenditure on personal care and grooming activities in the region, surging developments in cosmetic industry leading to increasing demand for cosmetic chemicals, growing consciousness about physical appearance, changing lifestyle and rising working female population in the region.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cosmetic chemicals market segmented on the basis of product type, consumption and region.

The major regional and country markets ( North America , Asia Pacific , Europe Central & South America and Middle East & Africa ) have been analyzed.

, , Europe Central & and & ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BASF SE, Dow Inc. (The Dow Chemical Company), Akzo Nobel N.V., Givaudan SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and Croda International PLC) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Different Types of Cosmetic Raw Materials

1.3 Formulation of Cosmetic Products

1.4 Essential Components of Cosmetics

1.5 Beneficial Chemicals in Skin Care Products

1.6 Harmful Effects of Cosmetics Chemicals



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Sales of Beauty Products

2.2 Neutral Growth of Beauty & Personal Care Market



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

3.2 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Product Type

3.3.1 Global Emollients & Moisturizers Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Emollients & Moisturizers Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Surfactants Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Surfactants Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Single Use Additives Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Single Use Additives Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Colorants & Pigments Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Colorants & Pigments Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 Global Thickening Agents Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Thickening Agents Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption

3.5 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast

3.6 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption by Product Type

3.6.1 Global Emollients & Moisturizers Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption

3.6.2 Global Emollients & Moisturizers Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast

3.6.3 Global Surfactants Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption

3.6.4 Global Surfactants Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast

3.6.5 Global Single Use Additives Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption

3.6.6 Global Single Use Additives Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast

3.7 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Region

3.8 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption

4.1.4 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast

4.1.5 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

4.1.6 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.1.7 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Product Type

4.1.8 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Product Market by Value

4.1.9 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Product Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption

4.2.4 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast

4.2.5 China Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

4.2.6 China Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 Europe Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption

4.3.4 Europe Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast

4.4 Central & South America

4.4.1 Central & South America Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

4.4.2 Central & South America Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.4.3 South America Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption

4.4.4 South America Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

4.5.2 Middle East & Africa Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Consumer Base

5.1.2 Rising Disposable Income

5.1.3 Upswing in Cosmetics Manufacturing

5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.5 Rapid Adoption of Cosmetic Products among Millennials

5.1.6 Mounting Retail E-Commerce Sales

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising Trend of Male Grooming

5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Skincare & Anti-Aging Cosmetics

5.2.3 Surging Usage of Fragrance in Products

5.2.4 Continuous R&D Activities

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Escalating Trend of Using Organic Cosmetic Products

5.3.2 Increasing Consumer Awareness

5.3.3 Rising Cases of Allergies



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Cosmetic Actives Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Dow Inc. (The Dow Chemical Company)

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Givaudan SA

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Croda International PLC

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies



