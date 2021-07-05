Worldwide COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry to 2025 - Featuring Abacus Diagnostica, Applied BioCode and BillionToOne Among Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Diagnostics: Global C19 Diagnostic Market Forecast by Technology, Product, Channel and Country - Assay Volumes and Market Size Outlook to 2025, Updated to include 2020 Actuals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new dynamic market is emerging for COVID-19 based diagnostics. Testing is moving into physicians' offices and even into the home. Handheld multiplex testers? Home based testing sticks? And what about the Workplace market where safety is paramount? And what happens to the large laboratory capacity that was built up to handle a pandemic now in decline? Learn all about these changing markets in our latest report.

Revenue, testing volumes, technology, products and channels. They are all looked at in this complete report that provides detailed breakdowns by country and regions. Get on top of the situation quickly with our Market Guides and Situation Analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

2 Introduction and Market Definition

3 The Pandemic Overview

3.1 What is a Virus?

3.1.1 Is a Virus Alive?

3.1.2 Viral Structure

3.1.3 The Viral Genome

3.1.4 Viral Mutation

3.2 The Coronavirus

3.2.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)

3.2.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)

3.2.3 COVID-19. The SARS CoV 2 Virus.

3.2.3.1 Signs and symptoms

3.2.3.2 Transmission

3.2.3.3 Diagnosis

3.2.3.4 Prevention

3.2.3.5 Management

3.2.3.6 Prognosis

3.2.3.7 A Note on Global Statistics Reporting

3.3 Pandemic Diagnostics

3.3.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread

3.3.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based

3.3.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay

3.3.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

4 Diagnostic Company Profiles

4.1 Abacus Diagnostica

4.2 Abbott Diagnostics

4.3 Accelerate Diagnostics

4.4 Acces Bio

4.5 Advanced Biological Laboratories

4.6 Agena Bioscience, Inc.

4.7 Agilent/Dako

4.8 Altona Diagnostics

4.9 Alveo Technologies

4.10 Anatolia Geneworks

4.11 Applied BioCode

4.12 Applied DNA Sciences

4.13 Assurance Scientific Laboratories

4.14 Aus Diagnostics

4.15 Autobio Diagnostics

4.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

4.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company

4.18 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

4.19 BillionToOne

4.20 Binx Health

4.21 Biocartis

4.22 Biodesix Inc.

4.23 BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

4.24 Biolidics Ltd

4.25 bioMerieux Diagnostics

4.26 Bioneer Corporation

4.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

4.28 Bio-Reference Laboratories

4.29 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

4.30 Cepheid (Danaher)

4.31 Chembio

4.32 Co Diagnostics

4.33 Color Genomics

4.34 Cue Health

4.35 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

4.36 Diagenode Diagnostics

4.37 Diasorin S.p.A

4.38 Ellume

4.39 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

4.40 Everywell

4.41 Fluxergy

4.42 Fulgent Genetics

4.43 Fusion Genomics

4.44 Genedrive

4.45 Genetic Signatures

4.46 GenMark Dx (Roche)

4.47 Gold Standard Diagnostics

4.48 Hologic

4.49 Illumina

4.50 Immunexpress

4.51 Inflammatix

4.52 Janssen Diagnostics

4.53 Karius

4.54 Laboratory Corporation of America

4.55 Letsgetchecked

4.56 Lexagene

4.57 Luminex Corp

4.58 LumiraDx

4.59 Mammoth Biosciences

4.60 Mayo Clinic Laboratories

4.61 Mbio Diagnostics

4.62 Meridian Bioscience

4.63 Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

4.64 Mobidiag (Hologic)

4.65 Nanomix

4.66 Novacyt

4.67 Orasure

4.68 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

4.69 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

4.70 Perkin Elmer

4.71 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

4.72 Prominex

4.73 Qiagen Gmbh

4.74 quantumdx.com

4.75 Quest Diagnostics

4.76 Quidel

4.77 Randox Toxicology

4.78 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

4.79 SD Biosensor

4.80 Seegene

4.81 Sherlock Biosciences

4.82 Siemens Healthineers

4.83 Sona Nanotech

4.84 SpeeDx

4.85 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

4.86 Veredus Laboratories

4.87 Vircell

4.88 Visby Medical

4.89 YD Diagnostics

4.90 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

5 Covid-19 Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 LetsGetChecked Closes $150M Funding Round

5.3 Novacyt Gets CE Mark for Multigene SARS-CoV-2 Test, Launches RUO Variant Assay

5.4 Abbott Sees Sharp Decline in COVID-19 Test Revenue

5.5 Phosphorus Diagnostics Gets EUA for DTC C19 Test, Sample Collection Kit

5.6 NY Times Explores Multiplex Testing

5.7 Hologic Banking on MDx Acquisitions

5.8 Demand for Cepheid SARS-CoV-2 Point-of-Care Tests to Continue Through 2022

5.9 DiaSorin Acquires Luminex to Broaden MDx Portfolio, Expand US Presence

5.10 LumiraDx to Go Public Through SPAC

5.11 Eurofins Test Helps to ID Mutations

5.12 Roche Sees Growing Opportunities for Diagnostics

5.13 Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B

5.14 Fulgent Genetics s to Use COVID-19 Testing Gains to Grow Clinical Sequencing

5.15 LexaGene Syndromic Panel Platform Lets Labs Customize Targets

5.16 FDA Grants EUAs for DTC Sample Collection Kit, Two Molecular Tests

5.17 At-Home Infectious Disease Test Developer Lucira Health Goes Public

6 The Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

6.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

6.1.3 Table - Global Market by Country - Assay Volumes

6.2 Global Market by Technology - Overview

6.2.1 Table - Global Market by Technology

6.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base/Final Year Comparison

6.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base Year

6.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Technology - End Year

6.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Share by Year

6.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Segments Growth

6.3 Global Market by Product - Overview

6.3.1 Table - Global Market by Product

6.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison

6.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year

6.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - End Year

6.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year

6.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segments Growth

6.4 Global Market by Channel - Overview

6.4.1 Table - Global Market by Channel

6.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Channel - Base/Final Year Comparison

6.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Channel - Base Year

6.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Channel - End Year

6.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Channel - Share by Year

6.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Channel - Segments Growth

7 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Technology

7.1 PCR

7.1.1 Table PCR - by Country

7.1.2 Chart - PCR Growth

7.2 PCR Multiplex

7.2.1 Table PCR Multiplex - by Country

7.2.2 Chart - PCR Multiplex Growth

7.3 Sequencing

7.3.1 Table Sequencing - by Country

7.3.2 Chart - Sequencing Growth

7.4 Antibody

7.4.1 Table Antibody - by Country

7.4.2 Chart - Antibody Growth

7.5 Antigen

7.5.1 Table Antigen - by Country

7.5.2 Chart - Antigen Growth

8 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Product

8.1 Instruments

8.1.1 Table Instruments - by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Instruments Growth

8.2 Reagents & Kits

8.2.1 Table Reagents & Kits - by Country

8.2.2 Chart - Reagents & Kits Growth

8.3 Extraction

8.3.1 Table Extraction - by Country

8.3.2 Chart - Extraction Growth

8.4 Collection

8.4.1 Table Collection - by Country

8.4.2 Chart - Collection Growth

9 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Channel

9.1 Public

9.1.1 Table Public - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Public Growth

9.2 Hospital

9.2.1 Table Hospital - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Hospital Growth

9.3 Clinic

9.3.1 Table Clinic - by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Clinic Growth

9.4 Workplace

9.4.1 Table Workplace - by Country

9.4.2 Chart - Workplace Growth

9.5 DTC/OTC

9.5.1 Table DTC/OTC - by Country

9.5.2 Chart - DTC/OTC Growth

9.6 Wastewater

9.6.1 Table Wastewater - by Country

9.6.2 Chart - Wastewater Growth

10 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orkbsg

