Worldwide Data Quality Tools Industry to 2025 - Key Driving Factors and Challenges

The global data quality tools market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Data quality tools refer to various software applications that are used for analyzing datasets and converting them into meaningful information to identify and resolve problems. The tools perform functions such as data validation, standardization, monitoring, enrichment, cleansing, matching, parsing and data profiling.



They are used by the organizations for processing data related to consumer behavior, products, suppliers, finances and marketing. They also aid in enhancing the accuracy, completeness and consistency of the information across various departments in the organization. Owing to this, these tools find extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunications, healthcare, retail and manufacturing.



Significant growth in information technology (IT) industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of digitization across the globe, which has led to the creation of large volumes of digital business data, is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, widespread adoption of data quality tools that are combined with data integration systems and mobile device management (MDM) products to create structured processes, manage tasks, track problems and maintain workflow efficiency in the organization, is also contributing to the market growth.



Additionally, increasing product utilization in the healthcare and life science sectors is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Data quality tools are being increasingly used to maintain patient records, inventory, hospital systems, administration information and financial data. Apart from this, the development of cloud-based data quality tools and increasing integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) is also impacting the market growth positively. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ataccama Corporation (Adastra Corporation), Experian PLC, International Business Machines, Informatica LLC, Information Builders Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Syncsort Incorporated, Talend Inc., Tamr Inc., Trianz Inc.,



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global data quality tools market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the data type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global data quality tools market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Quality Tools Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Data Type

6.1 Customer Data

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Product Data

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Financial Data

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Compliance Data

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Functionality

7.1 Data Validation

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Data Standardization

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Data Enrichment and Cleansing

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Data Monitoring

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Software

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Services

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Major Types

8.2.2.1 Professional Services

8.2.2.2 Managed Services

8.2.3 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

9.1 Cloud-based

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 On-premises

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Organization Size

10.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Vertical

11.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Telecommunication and IT

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Retail and E-Commerce

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Healthcare and Life Science

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Manufacturing

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast

11.6 Government

11.6.1 Market Trends

11.6.2 Market Forecast

11.7 Energy and Utilities

11.7.1 Market Trends

11.7.2 Market Forecast

11.8 Media and Entertainment

11.8.1 Market Trends

11.8.2 Market Forecast

11.9 Others

11.9.1 Market Trends

11.9.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.1.1 United States

12.1.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.1.2 Market Forecast

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.2.1 Market Trends

12.1.2.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.2.1 China

12.2.1.1 Market Trends

12.2.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2.2 Japan

12.2.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2.2 Market Forecast

12.2.3 India

12.2.3.1 Market Trends

12.2.3.2 Market Forecast

12.2.4 South Korea

12.2.4.1 Market Trends

12.2.4.2 Market Forecast

12.2.5 Australia

12.2.5.1 Market Trends

12.2.5.2 Market Forecast

12.2.6 Indonesia

12.2.6.1 Market Trends

12.2.6.2 Market Forecast

12.2.7 Others

12.2.7.1 Market Trends

12.2.7.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 Market Trends

12.3.1.2 Market Forecast

12.3.2 France

12.3.2.1 Market Trends

12.3.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3.3 United Kingdom

12.3.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.3.2 Market Forecast

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.4.1 Market Trends

12.3.4.2 Market Forecast

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.5.1 Market Trends

12.3.5.2 Market Forecast

12.3.6 Russia

12.3.6.1 Market Trends

12.3.6.2 Market Forecast

12.3.7 Others

12.3.7.1 Market Trends

12.3.7.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Latin America

12.4.1 Brazil

12.4.1.1 Market Trends

12.4.1.2 Market Forecast

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.2.1 Market Trends

12.4.2.2 Market Forecast

12.4.3 Others

12.4.3.1 Market Trends

12.4.3.2 Market Forecast

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

12.5.3 Market Forecast



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Indicators



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Ataccama Corporation (Adastra Corporation)

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.2 Experian PLC

17.3.2.1 Company Overview

17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.2.3 Financials

17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.3 International Business Machines

17.3.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3.3 Financials

17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.4 Informatica LLC

17.3.4.1 Company Overview

17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5 Information Builders Inc.

17.3.5.1 Company Overview

17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6 Microsoft Corporation

17.3.6.1 Company Overview

17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6.3 Financials

17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.7 Oracle Corporation

17.3.7.1 Company Overview

17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.7.3 Financials

17.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.8 SAP SE

17.3.8.1 Company Overview

17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.8.3 Financials

17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.9 SAS Institute Inc.

17.3.9.1 Company Overview

17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

17.3.10 Syncsort Incorporated

17.3.10.1 Company Overview

17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.11 Talend Inc.

17.3.11.1 Company Overview

17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.12 Tamr Inc.

17.3.12.1 Company Overview

17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.13 Trianz Inc.

17.3.13.1 Company Overview

17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio



