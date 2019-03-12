Worldwide Dataset on the Gas Metering Market 2019-2028 - Near-Term Rollouts of Smart Meters in Europe to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gas Metering Market Dataset (2019-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas metering market currently represents $5.1 billion in annual investment ($3.2bn ex. China), split between legacy metering (non-communicating), smart meters, and commercial meters. Driven by near-term rollouts of smart meters in Europe, annual metering investment will peak at $5.6bn in the early 2020s.

This dataset of over 10,000 data points covers 57 individual countries that comprise more than 95% of the global market. It projects the evolution of this market country-by-country with concrete quantitative data.

Summary



In the world of smart metering, gas metering has long lagged behind electricity metering due to a smaller overall market and fewer business case drivers. That is now beginning to change, as mandated smart gas meter rollouts throughout Europe are underway and utilities around the world are looking to improve safety and efficiency through smart gas metering. This will lead to total global investment (excluding China) of $3.2bn in 2019, according to this study.



Smart gas metering has finally begun to grow in recent years due to rollouts in countries such as France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK, according to an author of the study. These rollouts are also helping to demonstrate the value of smart gas metering in terms of operational efficiency, improved safety, and more effectively managing consumption.



Indeed, outside of countries with smart meter rollouts, there is increased interest in advanced smart meters, including new solid-state meters that are just beginning to hit the market. More advanced meters can help improve pressure monitoring, methane and gas quality sensing, and reduce lost and unaccounted for (LAUF) gas.



The new research highlights these trends as well as the leading vendors in the market, including market share data. Among the vendors covered in the study are Aclara, AEM, Apator, Daesung, Flonidan, Honeywell, Itron, Landis+Gyr, MeteRSit, Pietro Fiorentini, Sagemcom, and Sensus.

Compiled from Primary Sources



This dataset was compiled from primary sources. The author collected primary sources from each of the 57 countries in order to build a bottom-up analysis of the global gas metering market. This ensures that the data is not a top-down estimate, compiled on a regional or global basis, but rather a country-by-country and segment-by-segment analysis that provides a detailed and exhaustive picture of the global market.



Data Split by Segment



The data is broken down into three primary segments, including 17 total lines of data for each country:

Residential smart meters (communicating)

Residential legacy meters (non-communicating)

Commercial meters

Excel Format Allowing for Customisation



The dataset is compiled in Excel, allowing for easy data manipulation and customization by clients. An executive summary 42-slide PowerPoint presentation is also included as part of the research package.

Companies Mentioned



Aclara

AEM

Apator

Daesung

Flonidan

Honeywell

Itron

Landis+Gyr

MeteRSit

Pietro Fiorentini

Sagemcom

Sensus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jnnkzl/worldwide_dataset?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

