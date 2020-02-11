Worldwide Demand for Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors & Water Leak Detection Systems - Forecast to 2024
Feb 11, 2020, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors and Water Leak Detection: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global demand for water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems will increase at a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years (2019-2024).
Water is an increasingly scarce resource that must be delivered efficiently by utilities to customers. Water infrastructure globally is in need of significant modernization. Globally, water is lost due to undetected leaks in water infrastructure, failure to accurately meter usage and, in some cases, theft. Smart metering, or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), is an effective tool for reducing non-revenue water.
Water leak detection systems are devices which detect any accidental or unwanted water spillage or leakage through pipelines or plumbing fittings; such leaks can lead to a severe loss of revenue for the supplier. Several types of water leak detection systems are available in the market which can be used in a variety of applications.
In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. The growing awareness of water quality measurements due to the rising levels of water pollution and increasing government funding for pollution monitoring and control are the major factors driving this market. However, the high cost of environmental monitoring solutions and technical limitations associated with water monitoring products are the major restraints for this market.
The report includes:
- Industry analysis of the global markets for water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Study and impact analysis of the existing government regulations, key technological updates and economic trends that affect the global market
- Evaluation of market size and analysis of market trends by component type, technology type, detection technique, application, acoustic equipment and region
- Company profiles of the leading market players, including Danaher Corp, Mueller Water Products, Osaki Electric Co, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Xylem.
Key Topics Covered
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of this Report
- Information Sources
- Contribution of the Study and Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Years Considered in This Report
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Market and Technology
- Water Meters
- Architecture
- Technology Type
- Applications
- Water Quality Sensors
- Applications
- Water Leak Detection Systems
- Continuous Detectors
- Non-continuous Detectors
- Technology
- Equipment
Chapter 4 Global Market for Water Meters
- Global Market for Water Meters by Architecture Type
- Basic Meters
- Electronic Meters
- Smart Meters
- Global Market for Water Meters by Technology
- AMR
- AMI
- Global Market for Water Meters by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Global Market for Water Meters by Application
- Global Market for Water Meter by Architecture and Region
- Global Market for Basic Meters by Region
- Global Market for Electronic Meters by Region
- Global Market for Smart Meters by Region
- Global Market for Water Meters by Architecture and Application
- Global Market for Basic Water Meters by Application
- Global Market for Electronic Meters by Application
- Global Market for Smart Meters by Application
- Global Market for Water Meter Technology by Region
- Global Market for AMR Technology by Region
- Global Market for AMI by Region
- Global Market for Water Meter Technology by Application
- Global Market for AMR Technology by Application
- Global Market for AMI by Application
- Global Market for Different Applications of Water Meters, by Region
- Global Market for Commercial Applications by Region
- Global Market for Residential Applications by Region
- Global Market for Utilities by Region
Chapter 5 Global Market for Water Quality Sensors
- Global Market for Water Quality Sensors by Application
- Global Market for Water Quality Sensors by Region
- Global Market for Water Quality Sensor Application by Region
- Global Market for Water Quality Sensors in Ground/Surface Water Applications by Region
- Global Market for Water Quality Sensors in Drinking Water Applications by Region
- Global Market for Wastewater Quality Sensors by Region
- Global Market for Coastal Water Quality Sensors by Region
- Global Market for Water Quality Sensors for Other Water Applications, by Region
Chapter 6 Global Market for Water Leak Detectors
- Types of Water Leak Detection Systems
- Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Technology
- Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Equipment
- Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
- Global Market for Continuous Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
- Global Market for Non-continuous Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
- Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
- Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
- Global Market for Water Leak Detection Inspection Meters by Region
- Global Market for Water Leak Detection Systems by Type and Region
- Global Market for Acoustic Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
- Global Market for Non-acoustic Water Leak Detection Systems by Region
Chapter 7 Patent Review
- Recent Patents
Chapter 8 Regulations
Chapter 9 Market Drivers
- GDP
- Growing Population Has Increased the Need to Reduce Water Loss
- Growing Population Requires Increase in Global Investment in R&D Affecting Water Use and Reuse
- United States
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of the World
- Middle East
- Non-revenue Water
- Pollution Monitoring and Control
- Rising Global Levels of Water Pollution
- Untreated Wastewater
- Need for Water Conservation
- Optimizing Water Service by Minimizing Water Theft
- Monitoring of Consumption Patterns
- Necessity for Reliable Billing
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Aqualeak Detection Ltd.
- Atmos International Ltd.
- B Meters
- Badger Meters
- Danaher Corp.
- Datamatic
- Diehl Metering Group
- Dorlen Products Inc.
- Envirotech Alarms Ltd.
- Eutech Instruments Pvt. Ltd.
- Flologic Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc.
- Gutermann AG
- Halma PLC
- Honeywell International
- Horiba
- Idexx Laboratories Inc.
- In-Situ Inc.
- Iskraemeco
- Itron
- J.A.M. Ltd.
- Kamstrup A/S
- Landis+Gyr
- Leaktronics
- Libelium
- Master Meter Inc.
- Mueller Water Products Inc.
- NEC Corp.
- Neptune Technology Group Inc.
- Optiqua Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Osaki Electric Co. Ltd.
- Pentair PLC
- Perma-Pipe
- QMI Manufacturing Inc.
- Sentec
- Siemens AG
- Suez
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- TTK
- Water Guard Inc.
- Xylem Inc.
- Zenner
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ov7xl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article